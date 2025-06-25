Iran Confirms Death Of 'War-Time Chief Of Staff' After Israeli Attacks

Israel claims that its military campaign against Iran has resulted in the targeted killing of at least 14 scientists. Although these were key figures, the reality is that this is unlikely to completely halt any potential nuclear ambitions.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Israel’s ambassador to France has declared that assassinations would make it "almost" impossible for Iran to develop nuclear weapons with what infrastructure might remain. Other assessments say that all of this set back the Islamic Republic's program by a mere months.

And of course, nuclear scientists are replaceable - and it remains that the country's nuclear energy program has always been large, and a top national priority.

Also important is that on Wednesday Iran belatedly confirmed the death of Maj. Gen. Ali Shadmani, who succumbed to injuries sustained during Israeli airstrikes last week.

Shadmani had been appointed on June 13 to lead the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which coordinates operations between Iran’s regular military and the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

He filled the top spot following the death of his predecessor, Lt. Gen. Gholam Ali Rashid, in Israel’s earlier attacks that took the lives of several senior commanders.

Israel had called Shadmani Iran's ‘War-Time Chief of Staff’ upon claiming his death in a targeted operation last week. But Tehran has only now issued official confirmation of his death.

Ali Shadmani

Additionally:

At least 35 Air Defense Force personnel were killed in the Israeli attacks between June 13 and Tuesday, Iran’s semi-official Student News Network (SNN) said today. SNN published the names of those who were killed. Among them were two brigadier generals, seven colonels and three lieutenant colonels.

Below are some further casualty figures in Iran following what Trump dubbed the '12-day war':

At least 627 people were killed in Iran during its conflict with Israel in the period between June 13 and June 25, Iranian state media outlet IRIB reported on Wednesday, citing the country’s health ministry. At least 4,870 other people were injured during that time, IRIB said. The health ministry said 86% of the victims died at the scene of Israeli attacks, as cited by IRIB.

Currently a ceasefire is held, and Iran is assessing the damage - and likely rapidly trying to replenish losses both in terms of personnel and equipment and infrastructure.

Meanwhile The GrayZone's Max Blumenthal weighs in on where things stand regarding Trump's statements saying Iran's nuclear program has been completely destroyed...

Only the most deluded Trump cultists believe Orange McCain destroyed Iran's nuclear program, or that it's possible to do so in a Top Gun-style raid



Even Israeli nationalists admit Trump's attack was a PR stunt, complimenting a leaked DIA assessment, satellite imagery and more https://t.co/HMrnkujJDJ — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) June 25, 2025

Among Iran's first pressing tasks will be to quickly try to reconstitute its destroyed anti-air defenses, given that Israeli warplanes apparently achieved total domination and freedom of action over Western Iran's skies.