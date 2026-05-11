Iran Deploys Combat-Ready Mini Subs In Hormuz As US Flexes Nuclear Submarine En Route

Rival submarine threats have emerged Monday amid the ongoing Strait of Hormuz showdown and as President Trump has said the ceasefire with Iran is on "massive life support".

A US Navy nuclear-armed submarine has arrived in Gibraltar while en route into the Mediterranean Sea and likely Central Command or Middle East regional waters, in a very rare Pentagon admission of the whereabouts of one of America's most secretive weapons.

Source: GBC News

"The port visit demonstrates U.S. capability, flexibility, and continuing commitment to its NATO allies," the Navy announced, confirming that the submarine arrived in Gibraltar on Sunday. "Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines are undetectable launch platforms for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, providing the U.S. with its most survivable leg of the nuclear triad."

The Wall Street Journal has emphasized, "The Pentagon almost never acknowledges the locations of its boomers [US naval slang], which are highly classified. The Navy didn’t provide the name of the submarine in Gibraltar."

The revelation of the nuclear sub's movements comes just atter President Trump blasted Iran's latest counterproposal to a US peace plan as "totally unacceptable" and even called it "garbage" while threatening renewed anti-Tehran military action. It also comes as Trump is about to travel to China for a highly anticipated summit with Xi Jinping.

There's current some rival 'sub flexing' going on among the two rival and warring powers, given also the following from Bloomberg on the same day: "The Islamic Republic has at least 16 of the Ghadir-class midget submarines, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies."

USS Alaska (SSBN 732) (tentatively identified) Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine coming into Gibraltar - May 10, 2026 SRC: X-@PeterFerrary pic.twitter.com/aU7V53tS3V — WarshipCam (@WarshipCam) May 11, 2026

"Each has a crew of fewer than 10 people and can carry either two torpedoes or two Chinese-designed C-704 anti-ship cruise missiles," the report described.

Iranian Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said the domestically built submarines, known as the "Persian Gulf Dolphins," are deployed in active operational positions calibrated to confront evolving threats.

Tehran is in essence warning it still possesses the capability to take out American destroyers and warships patrolling the area, as the deployment reinforces Tehran's broader asymmetric warfare strategy across the Persian Gulf.

State-linked Iranian outlets have characterized the submarines as "trigger-ready" - but also say they are capable of prolonged seabed-resting surveillance operations.

All of this suggests intense submarine warfare could soon come to the Hormuz Strait and Persian Gulf waters. Already most of the Iranian Navy's surface vessels were obliterated in over a month of intense US-Israeli airstrikes.