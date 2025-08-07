Iran Executes Man Accused Of Spying For Mossad Amid Surge In Hangings

Iran on Wednesday has executed a man accused of spying for Israel, state media has confirmed, after he was allegedly caught passing information to foreign intelligence related to Iran's nuclear program.

The executed man, Rouzbeh Vadi, had previously worked in one of the Islamic Republic's most "important and sensitive organizations" - where he gained secretive information to hand to Israel, the Iranian government claims.

Illustrative image of an execution in Iran. AFP/ISNA

State media says he "committed a wide range of crimes against the country’s internal and external security, which have caused severe disruption to public order."

"Vadi was allegedly recruited online and met Mossad – the Israeli intelligence service – officers five times in Vienna, Austria," reports say.

In particular, Iran's judiciary’s news outlet Mizan has reported that the information Vadi provided was used by Israel to kill a top nuclear scientist during the June 12-day war.

Several military commanders and nuclear scientists were killed, also through Mossad sabotage operations which took place inside the country - likely through a ground asset like the dissident organization MEK.

The last several weeks have seen court-ordered executions ramp up in Iran, as authorities say they've been busting up Mossad-connected spy rings.

There was a second execution on Wednesday, involving Sunni Islamic terrorism:

Separately, Iran hanged a member of the ISIL (ISIS) group on Wednesday after he was accused of plotting sabotage, Mizan also reported. Officials accused Mehdi Asgharzadeh of being a member of the group who participated in military training in Syria and Iraq before illegally entering Iran with a four-member team, who were killed in a fight with Iranian security, the news site reported.

The trials of alleged spies on behalf of Israel appear to be taking place in rapid format, in military and judicial tribunals, sometimes convened in small rooms - and some were even hastily held while Israeli warplanes were still circling Iran's skies in June.

Surge in hangings in Tehran...

It has become clear that Israel was engaged in a massive spying and espionage campaign to pave the way for its 'Operation Rising Lion' - which is intent on destroying Iran's nuclear energy program, and possibly even accomplishing regime change. But so far both sides have held to the Trump-backed ceasefire which ended the exchange of attacks.