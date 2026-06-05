Peace Talks Stall: U.S. Denies Iranian Claims Of Warning Shots At Destroyers

Summary:

U.S. CENTCOM Denies Report

Iran Military Fires "Warning Missiles" At US Destroyers In Gulf of Oman

At US Destroyers In Gulf of Oman Iran FM Warns American Bases Are Legitimate Targets, Cites 'No Tangible Progress' In Talks

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Iran Military Fires "Warning Missiles" At US Destroyers In Gulf of Oman

AFP is reporting that Iranian military forces fired "warning missiles" at two U.S. Navy destroyers transiting the Gulf of Oman, citing Iranian state media.

"In continuation of operations to counter maritime misconduct and harassment, as well as the hijacking of commercial vessels and oil tankers by the terrorist naval forces of the United States, following the firing of warning missiles, the hostile destroyers DDG-103 and DDG-8 have left the Gulf of Oman towards the Indian Ocean," Iranian military forces wrote in a statement published by state news agency IRNA.

Meanwhile...

US DENIES REPORT IRAN ATTACKED OR FIRED AT US NAVAL SHIPS

🚫 CLAIM: Iran claims it fired warning shots at U.S. warships in the Gulf of Oman, forcing American vessels to “retreat” toward the Indian Ocean. FALSE.



✅TRUTH: Iranian forces did NOT attack or fire at U.S. Navy warships. Doing so would be a gross violation of the ceasefire.… pic.twitter.com/PdfC1EMZTP — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 5, 2026

Most Important Headlines (courtesy of Bloomberg):

Military Confrontation

Iran's army fired warning shots using Qadir missiles and drones at two US Navy destroyers (DDG-103 and DDG-87) in the Sea of Oman on Friday, forcing them to retreat to the northern Indian Ocean, according to Iranian military statements

Iran fired missiles and drones at Kuwait and Bahrain on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring dozens at Kuwait's main airport, after the US struck an oil tanker headed to Iran

Peace Talks

The US and Iran have made little progress in talks over an interim peace deal this week, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying no tangible progress has been achieved

President Trump said ceasefire talks are in the 'final' stages despite the stalled negotiations

Iran's Foreign Minister dismissed the idea of Supreme Leader meeting Trump after the US president expressed openness to such a meeting

U.S. Congressional Opposition

The Republican-led House voted 215-208 on Wednesday to halt the US war with Iran, breaking with President Trump

Trump called the House vote against the Iran war 'meaningless' and 'unpatriotic' in a Truth Social post

Regional Impact

Lebanon's Prime Minister told Iran to stop treating the country as a 'bargaining chip' on Friday

Hezbollah rejected a US-brokered truce proposal in Lebanon, though attacks on northern Israel have eased

The US said Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire contingent on Hezbollah stopping attacks and evacuating operatives from southern Lebanon

Nuclear

Iran permitted UN atomic watchdog monitors to visit its Bushehr nuclear power plant this week while stonewalling inspectors' demands to verify its enriched uranium stockpile.

Iran FM Warns American Bases Are Legitimate Targets, Cites 'No Tangible Progress' In Talks

At a moment it's become more than clear that the US and Iran are not anywhere closer to the negotiating table, and after they've shown little progress after a week of clashes - as one Friday morning Bloomberg headline reads, Tehran has again putting US bases in the region on notice, while admitting "no tangible progress" in negotiations on ending the conflict.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in fresh remarks has said that "standing against the world's greatest power, equipped with nuclear weapons, for 40 days is no joke," and that "the world has realized the true power of the Iranian nation."

Araghchi also again issued a direct warning to regional Gulf states: "We warned regional states that US bases used for any aggression against Iran are legitimate targets" - he was quoted Friday by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) as saying.

File image: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

However, the Iranian foreign minister also cautioned that there is a way forward, stressing that despite conflict, "We are committed to fostering sustainable, constructive ties with Saudi Arabia."

The war is fast approaching the 100-day milestone, which comes Sunday, since Trump first initiated his Operation Epic Fury. He had in the opening 'assured' the American public of only a short conflict lasting but a few days or weeks.

Iran's supreme leader too has been signaling defiance while apparently in hiding, saying that the US and Israel had been dealt a "decisive blow"

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei's message was read out by a prayer leader at a ceremony marking the anniversary of the death of the Islamic republic's founder on Thursday:

In his message, Khamenei said his country's enemies, after "facing a decisive blow," were now "experiencing a deeply meaningful and profound humiliation." He went on to accuse them of seeking to "plant the seeds of doubt, despair, fear, mistrust and division" among the public, calling for unity to "neutralize their sinister plot."

Tehran is still seeking to integrate the Lebanon situation into a broader US-Iran peace deal. But in Lebanon itself, sporadic fighting has raged despite declaration of a ceasefire - of which Hezbollah has declared itself not part of.

On Friday, "The Israeli military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee on Friday warned residents of six towns and villages including south Lebanon's Sarafand, a town on the coastal road between Tyre and Sidon, to immediately evacuate," according to CBS.

More reports of mystery explosions in Strait of Hormuz, off Oman...

🇴🇲 New: Oman has suspended oil loading operations at the Mina al Fahal terminal after an explosion near its offshore berths, according to Reuters.



Two sources familiar with the matter said the blast, which occurred between two single-buoy moorings, was believed to have been… pic.twitter.com/N6O5nZoqWF — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) June 5, 2026

"Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported mass displacement from the three villages named in the warning, and it subsequently reported a strike on one of the villages, Arqoun," the report continues.

And Al Jazeera also reports Friday that "Israel's deadly strikes continue across Lebanon, killing at least six today, despite the announcement of a new US-brokered ceasefire agreed between Lebanese and Israeli officials in Washington, DC."

The public is increasingly pessimistic that a ceasefire can be achieved anytime soon, even as Trump has seemed to soften on the issue of retrieving highly enriched uranium: US-Iran permanent peace deal by June 30, 2026?