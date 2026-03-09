Iran Hails Deadly Cluster Bomb Attack On Central Israel: 'First Wave Under New Ayatollah'

Since the start of Operation Epic Fury against Iran, Israel has suffered some rare mass casualty events and major destruction of sectors of its cities, especially in Tel Aviv.

The official death toll stands at eleven civilians killed, and dozens wounded and injured; while Israel's military just suffered two troop deaths in southern Lebanon.

The most devastating single incident was when nine people were killed in an Iranian missile strike on Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem on March 1, amid Iran's retaliatory action.

On Monday there are widespread reports of another significant deadly missile impact in the heart of Israel. Local media reports that at least one person was killed and two others seriously wounded after an Iranian missile carrying a cluster warhead struck central Israel on Monday.

Illustrative: Cluster bomb open source image.

Already there's been evidence of advanced hypersonic missiles sent on Israel, but cluster munitions by Iran may be something 'new' deployed in the war with Israel.

Times of Israel describes that the cluster warhead hit at least six locations across central Israel, including Yehud, Or Yehuda, Holon, and Bat Yam. One man was killed and another critically wounded at a construction site in Yehud, while a third man was seriously wounded in Or Yehuda, medical officials have said.

Large craters, and damage to area buildings and cars were witnessed at these scenes - and the diffusion of shrapnel. Shrapnel from these cluster attacks is among the most dangerous aspects to the warhead, which is banned across many countries according to international treaties.

"At the construction site, two men in their 40s were critically hurt by shrapnel, with one succumbing to his wounds, Magen David Adom said. The second man was taken to a hospital," Times of Israel detailed.

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB praised the strike, announcing that the country's armed forces launched its "first wave of missiles under Mojtaba Khamenei towards occupied territories" - in reference to the newly appointed leader chosen Sunday to succeed his father, Ali Khamenei.

Iranian cluster munition in central Israel, part of a fresh wave of ballistic missile attacks launched by Iran in retaliation amid the escalating U.S.-Iran-Israel conflict. pic.twitter.com/cLtVBI2vbV — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) March 9, 2026

Some open source analysts have pointed out that cluster bombs have been used since nearly the start of the war - but Monday's incident appears the first instance resulting in serious casualties.