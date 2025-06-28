Iran Holds Huge Public Funeral For Slain Military Commanders & Scientists

Hundreds of thousands of people are in the streets of Tehran on Saturday for a funeral procession honoring military commanders, nuclear scientists, as well as civilians killed in Israeli strikes earlier this month.

State television broadcast scenes of mourners dressed in black, waving Iranian flags, and holding photos of the deceased during the ceremony. It further involved Iranian flag-draped coffins and large displays of portraits depicting slain uniformed commanders in central Tehran.

Both the Israeli and Iranian sides have been declaring 'victory' following the 12-days of airstrikes and also ballistic and hypersonic missile fire on Israel.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has charged that President Trump is "grossly exaggerating" when he says that Iran's nuclear program was obliterated - though Iranian officials have publicly conceded that there was serious damage at key facilities.

Among the prominent figures mourned in the events were General Hossein Salami, the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, and General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the Guard’s ballistic missile program.

Both were said to be killed on the opening day of the surprise attack. Also honored was the slain Major General Mohammad Bagheri of the Revolutionary Guard, and the leading nuclear scientist Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi.

There are reports that car bombs and drones guided from within the country (via Israeli spy assets on the ground) also assisted in targeted assassinations.

Thousands of mourners lined the streets of Tehran for the state funeral service for around 60 Iranians, including military commanders, killed during the recent Israel-Iran war. Of the 60 people who are to be laid to rest after the ceremony, four are children and four are women. pic.twitter.com/9lyAYTjCRQ — DW News (@dwnews) June 28, 2025

Heard from the large funeral processions were at times chants of "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" as their coffins were driven along Azadi Street.

At least 60 burials for civilians, including four women and four children, also took place according to state media. According to details from CNN:

Hundreds of thousands filled the streets of Tehran on Saturday to commemorate the senior military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians killed during Iran’s 12-day conflict with Israel. As mourners clad in all black chanted death to Israel and America, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged the loss of lives was “hard and painful” but pledged the nation would return to “new glory.”

Plenty of banners were seen in the processions proclaimed 'victory' for Iran...

Banners reading “Boom Boom Tel Aviv” are carried at the funeral procession for the “Martyrs of Might" in Tehran.



“Boom Boom Tel Aviv” is a song by American artist Lukas Gage in support of Iran’s Armed Forces. It trended on YouTube with 577 million views in less than 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/Tqc1XjudnJ — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) June 28, 2025

Iran's state-run Press TV has called the event the "funeral procession of the Martyrs of Power" and in total involved the burial and memorials for at least 16 scientists and ten senior commanders.