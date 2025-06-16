Iran Inflicts More Punishment, Claims 'New Method' Caused IDF Systems To Target Each Other

After another day on the receiving end of an Israeli war of aggression that began Friday, Iran delivered a major counterpunch overnight, further demonstrating that Israel's highly-touted Iron Dome defense system is vulnerable to Iran's hypersonic missiles. Upon completing a deadly barrage aimed at targets in Tel Aviv, Haifa and elsewhere, Iran claimed it had employed a "new method" that put Israel's multi-layered defense system in disarray to the point its various systems targeted each other.

As fire and rescue teams scrambled to respond to the damage, Times of Israel reported at least eight people had been killed and more than 90 injured in the early-Monday attack, bringing Israel's running death toll to at least 24 with hundreds wounded. “The arrogant dictator of Tehran has become a scared murderer who fires at Israel’s civilian home front in order to deter the IDF from continuing to carry out attacks that are destroying his capabilities,” said Defense Minister Israel Katz, only to then promise that "residents of Tehran will pay the price, and soon."

Iran claimed it struck targets that included a power plant in Haifa that "was seen engulfed in flames," an oil refinery complex in Bazan, a facility of the military technology company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems facility, as well as Ben Gurion Airport. The Cradle reports that other targets included Nevatim Air Base, an army camp in Galilee, and hits on power grid facilities that caused "widespread blackouts." Projectiles also hit a residential high-rise building and at least another residential area. An Iranian defense official said the attack included missiles with 1.5-ton warheads, but noted Iran has even heavier warheads in its inventory.

Citing a statement from the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, state media outlet PressTV reported that "the operation specifically targeted the Zionist regime’s command and control systems using advanced tactics and enhanced intelligence-tech capabilities."

“As a result,” the IRGC said, “the enemy’s multilayered defense systems were thrown into disarray, to the point where their own air defense units began firing on each other.” One video making the rounds on social media appears to show an IDF missile interceptor blowing itself up, though the careful observer must contemplate the possibility that an unforced IDF error captured on video may have been opportunistically exploited to make an exaggerated claim:

Dampening Israeli hopes that Iran may run out of missiles soon, Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi told Army Radio that Iran has "thousands of ballistic missiles" in its inventory, which the Times of Israel called "a higher figure than previously estimated."

Iran has similarly made repeated claims that it hasn't used its full resources yet. “We are still exercising restraint and have not deployed all our capabilities to avoid global chaos," IRGC chief Major General Mohsen Rezaei told Iranian state media. "However, we may reach a point where we use new weapons." While reiterating Iran's claim that it doesn't seek to acquire a nuclear weapon -- a claim re-certified as valid by the US intelligence community as recently as March of this year -- he hinted that Iran's stance on nuclear weapon development could change, saying "the future cannot be predicted with precision."

A question is starting to loom large: How long can this Israeli society -- which has for years gone almost entirely unscathed as its military unleashes utter devastation on lesser forces and civilian populations -- withstand prolonged destruction from a well-equipped foe like Iran?

