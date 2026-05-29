Iran Clarifies Deal 'Not Finalized' Amid Lack Of Trust, Warns US-Gulf Of 'Utter Ruin' If War Resumes

Iran's Tasnim reports Friday that the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is not yet finalized, and that Thursday's flurry of Western media headlines about an agreement finally being reached were inaccurate.

"The text is not finalized yet and the account in Western media is not precise," a fresh statement indicates. Official confirmation will be announced if it does get to the point of being finalized, Tasnim notes. The report cited an Iranian official to say that "the text of the possible memorandum of understanding has had changes over the past few days."

The warring sides are attempting to lock in a 60-day extended ceasefire, during which time they will get back to the table - and that's when finer details like how to address Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium will be dealt with. It is now day 91, and according to the latest Friday:

Iranian Parliament Speaker and top negotiator Ghalibaf says: "We have no trust in guarantees or words."

Late Thursday, US Vice President J.D. Vance indicated that President Trump has not approved, at a moment Washington is insisting the nuclear issue be more front and center as part of the MOU.

However, the Iranians have consistently said their nuclear program is not up for negotiation toward ending the war - but that it is something that can be talked about once the conflict closes.

According to a summary of the latest on the stalled MOU from an Al Jazeera correspondent:

Diplomatic efforts to preserve the ceasefire between the United States and Iran have continued behind the scenes, with officials signaling progress towards a framework that could open the door to formal negotiations after weeks of conflict and disruption across the Gulf and beyond. Despite the optimism, questions remain over the timing and scope of any agreement. Iranian media reports suggested discussions are continuing and that key details have yet to be finalized, while both sides continue to navigate sensitive issues, including Iran’s nuclear program and security in the Gulf.

More from Iran's chief negotiator in a Friday update:

What has become clear is that US and international media reports have consistently proven premature, too out front, thinly sourced, and ultimately inaccurate in their generally optimistic claims of a deal being 'finalized' or else 'imminent'.

In the meantime, Iran's ongoing threats of an escalated, protracted war happen to be very clear:

The Revolutionary Guards said any renewed conflict would spread “far beyond the region,” threatening “crushing blows” and “utter ruin” in places opponents “cannot even imagine.” The warnings come after a war that saw Iran target US bases, Israeli cities and critical infrastructure in Gulf Arab states, while effectively shutting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and triggering a global energy shock.

The Islamic Republic has also been touting new "tools" to use against its enemies, per CNN:

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that any future retaliation would “feature many more surprises,” while Iran’s military threatened to open “new fronts” using “new tools.” Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s top negotiator, said the armed forces had used the ceasefire period to rebuild their capabilities “at the highest level.”

Some pundits fear that such references to "new fronts" could mean either the closure of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea, or even the possibility of missiles reaching Europe.

Umud Shokri, an energy strategist at George Mason University, has explained in a statement, "A simultaneous crisis in Bab al-Mandeb and the Strait of Hormuz would be far more serious, potentially affecting both Red Sea trade and Persian Gulf energy flows, which would raise oil prices, freight rates, and inflationary pressure worldwide."

One of the newest and most surprising elements of the Iran peace draft deal is a proposed investment fund for Iran — reportedly $300 billion.



Iran originally framed this as reparations for war damage (which it estimates at $300B–$1T). The U.S. side is rebranding it as an… pic.twitter.com/zdrgCiacfH — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 29, 2026

Still, the Trump administration is pressing for a deal which would make its Iran gambit look like 'victory' - something which finally reopens energy transit points and sees the removal of highly enriched uranium from Iran. Tehran leaders, however, don't appear in the mood to allow Washington to have its cake and eat it too.

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More latest Iran developments via Newsquawk: