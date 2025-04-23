Iran Offers More Nuclear Transparency In Exchange For Lifting Sanctions

Iran says that ready to make its nuclear program more transparent at a moment it is preparing to send representatives for a third round of talks with the United States, set for April 26.

Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said Tuesday that Tehran in return for this greater transparency wants US-led sanctions lifted.

"We will try to create more transparency and more trust [in the nuclear program] in exchange for lifting sanctions. In other words, in exchange for lifting sanctions — I emphasize, in a way that is effective and has a [positive] effect on people's lives — Iran is ready to create more trust in its nuclear program and more transparency," Mohajerani told reporters.

Mohajerani made clear that Tehran is ready to reach "good agreement" with the United States on nuclear issue. "We are confident that reaching a good agreement in a short time while respecting our national interests is realistic," she said, calling the prior two rounds "good" amid a "constructive" atmosphere.

The day prior to these optimistic remarks, Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned that Israel was seeking to "undermine" the ongoing nuclear talks with Washington, amid reports in Israeli media that leaders are mulling a 'limited' attack on the Islamic Republic.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Monday that a "kind of coalition is forming… to undermine and disrupt the diplomatic process" and that the "Zionist regime is at the center of this effort."

Alluding to reports from last week of an internal US administration split on Iran, Baghaei further warned that hawks in the US are also involved in the effort to sabotage the talks. "Alongside it are a series of warmongering currents in the United States and figures from different factions," he said.

President Trump has reportedly told the Israelis that no, he will not support preemptive strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities and that he prefers to negotiate a solution. Below is what the US side said after last weekend's second round of talks in Rome:

"Today, in Rome, over four hours in our second round of talks, we made very good progress in our direct and indirect discussions," the official said Saturday. "We agreed to meet again next week and are grateful to our Omani partners for facilitating these talks and to our Italian partners for hosting us today."

Russia too, as an original signatory to the defunct 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal, is getting more deeply involved - reportedly at the invitation of the Trump administration.

The leader of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, visited Moscow on Tuesday where he met with President Vladimir Putin to discuss what's next.

"Oman has been mediating between Iran and the United States as President Donald Trump seeks an agreement that would curb Iran's nuclear program, which Washington believes is aimed at developing a nuclear weapon," writes Reuters.

"We discussed the progress of negotiations between Iranian and American representatives," a Kremlin statement said. Moscow and Tehran have been increasingly close, given their recent cooperation on defense, and in places like Ukraine - where Russian forces are heavily reliant on Iran-produced suicide drones.