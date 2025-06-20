Iran Officials Join Large Anti-Israel Street Protests Dubbed 'Friday Of Rage & Victory'

Despite Israeli warplanes conducting regular bombings and around Tehran, and against nuclear and missile sites in Western Iran, tens of thousands have taken to the streets for what activists are calling "Friday of Rage and Victory" after mosque prayers on Friday morning.

The call to protest is being pushed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-controlled (IRGC) Fars News, among others. Fars said Iranians should "march to shout for freedom and unity against the oppression and savagery of the Zionists, showing the world that the Iranian nation will not overlook the crimes committed against its land and honor." Large crowds have been filmed and photographed in streets of the Iranian capital, and this has even seen some high-ranking Iranian officials join in.

"Among those photographed at the prayer and the march were Chief Justice of Iran Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i, former IRGC commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, as well as several ministers and the deputy speaker of parliament, a social media post by Iran’s Jamaran News showed," Al Jazeera writes.

RT footage of large crowds in Iranian cities on Friday:

Thousands of defiant Iranians flood country's streets in support of their government



State-run English language Press TV has observed similar pro-military demonstrations have taken place in other major cities, including Mashhad, Isfahan, Tabriz, Qom, Shiraz, Qazvin, Yazd, and Gilan.

Report: Presence of Major General Jafari, the Chief Justice, the Minister of Roads, the Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, the Minister of Sports, at the Tehran Anger and Victory March and Friday Prayer.

حضور سرلشکر جعفری، رئیس قوه‌قضائیه، وزیر راه، وزیر صمت و نایب‌رئیس مجلس، وزیر ورزش و در راهپیمایی خشم و نصر و نماز جمعه تهران

According to more eyewitness accounts of the growing protests via Al Jazeera:

We’re seeing unprecedentedly large demonstrations here in Tehran and in cities big and small across the country. We’ve seen hundreds of thousands of people taking to the streets and marching in solidarity to express their anger over the Israeli attacks, despite the ongoing strikes. There were striking scenes at Friday prayers at the University of Tehran. People were chanting, waving flags of Iran, Palestine and Hezbollah. We heard many chants saying they supported Iran’s retaliatory actions. Some people brought pictures of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had called for solidarity among the people after the Israeli strikes began.

These Iranian military actions have continued, as the aerial war reaches one week since the last early Friday morning Israeli surprise attacks, which came at a moment Iran was preparing for more nuclear negotiations with Washington.

While President Trump has said he will decide within two weeks whether to join American forces with Israel's assault on Iran, the Europeans are scrambling to engage the Iranians in hopes of salvaging some kind of nuclear deal. But the clock is ticking, as Iran's retaliatory missiles are only growing more destructive, and as Israel's air defenses struggle to keep up and not be overwhelmed. At least twenty more ballistic missiles have been fired on Israel Friday afternoon (local).