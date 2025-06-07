Iran Purchases Enough Fuel Materials From China For Up To 800 Ballistic Missiles

This week a report in The Wall Street Journal said Iran ordered large quantities of ammonium perchlorate—a key component for solid-fuel ballistic missiles—from China, despite the Islamic Republic's ballistic missile program being under Western scrutiny amid ongoing sensitive nuclear negotiations with the US.

The material could be used to produce up to 800 missiles and was placed by Pishgaman Tejarat Rafi Novin Co. from Lion Commodities Holdings Ltd. in Hong Kong. The report indicated the parts are to arrive in the coming months.

The WSJ raises the likelihood that some or much of the material could be transferred to Iran-backed proxy groups in the Mideast region, foremost among them Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who have been launching repeat ballistic missile attacks directly on Israel, even threatening cities as far away as Tel Aviv.

The deal with the Chinese company was likely finalized before Trump's offer to restart nuclear talks, which was kick-started in March.

China's Foreign Ministry has rejected the allegations, or is at least saying China is not aware of the transfer.

"The Chinese side has always exercised strict control over dual-use items in accordance with China’s export control laws and regulations and its international obligations," a spokesperson said.

According to background from the WSJ report:

Iran has been looking for ways to rebuild its so-called Axis of Resistance network of militias after Israel pummeled Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza and the Assad regime fell in Syria. U.S. and Israeli strikes on the Houthis damaged the group’s capabilities, though they still threaten Israel. Iran recently transferred ballistic missiles to Shia militia groups in Iraq, who could target Israel and U.S. forces in the region they have previously attacked, the people confirmed. The missile transfers were previously reported by the Times of London.

It goes without saying that the fall of Assad's Syria was a huge blow to the 'Axis of Resistance' which previously linked Iran, Iraq, and Hezbollah in Lebanon via crucial Syrian logistics.

Israel has meanwhile resumed its aerial attacks on southern Beirut suburbs, where Hezbollah is a dominant faction, while Lebanese civilians suffer...

The owner of two buildings destroyed by Israel last night in Beirut's southern suburb said on television that the structures, which are quite old, were rented from the Maronite Church and that his family lives there.



Syria under the Jolani (Sharaa) regime will now be Sunni Islamist in orientation, and is already doing deals with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey. Iranian troops have been completely booted from Syria, and pro-Iranian militias in Western Iraq have been relatively quiet of late, also as the Pentagon has drawn down some key bases in northeast Syria (though the US occupation will remain for now).