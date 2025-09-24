Iran Rapidly Rebuilding Missile-Production Sites Struck By Israel

Via The Cradle

Iran has begun reconstructing missile-production facilities damaged during its 12-day war with Israel in June, though analysts caution that the planetary mixers – key components for the production of solid fuel – remain absent, AP reported Wednesday.

New satellite imagery reviewed by AP shows work underway at both Parchin and Shahroud. Sam Lair, a research associate at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, said mixing halls at Parchin appear to be under repair, with parallel efforts at Shahroud. "If they’re able to reacquire some key things like planetary mixers, then that infrastructure is still there and ready to get rolling again," he noted.

Via Associated Press

Planetary mixers, designed with blades revolving around a central hub like orbiting planets, are essential for evenly blending propellant. Experts believe Israeli strikes in June deliberately hit the buildings housing the mixers, along with facilities that could manufacture them, in an effort to cripple Iran’s missile production.

Tehran has offered no public comment on its reconstruction drive. Iran’s mission to the UN declined to answer questions, while Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh stated, "We are now focused on producing military equipment with higher precision and greater operational capabilities."

The pace of rebuilding highlights the weight the Islamic Republic places on its missile arsenal – Iran’s main military deterrence in the absence of nuclear weapons. Unlike its bombed nuclear sites, which remain inactive, Parchin and Shahroud are being actively restored.

Carl Parkin, a summer fellow at the James Martin Center, said Iran had been on track to produce over 200 solid-fuel missiles monthly before the war, a capability that drew Israeli attention.

According to the Washington-based Jewish Institute for National Security of America, Iran launched 574 ballistic missiles during the June war. Another 330 were fired in two earlier exchanges, meaning more than a third of its estimated 2,500-strong arsenal was expended.

Analysts describe the absence of mixers as a critical limitation, with Parkin saying Israel’s strikes suggest it judged mixing to be Iran’s main production bottleneck, making them a high-priority, high-impact target.

• Iran has rebuilt some of its damaged ballistic missile production facilities in Shahroud and Parchin, with the rest still under construction, according to the latest satellite imagery obtained by the AP.



(Probably the same situation in Khojir also..) pic.twitter.com/7v5i7hAhBL — NoctuMind (@var_ya_da_yok) September 24, 2025

"If Iran is able to overcome their mixing limitations, they’ll have all the casting capacity that they need to start producing at high volumes again," he explained.