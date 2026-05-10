Iran Responds To US Peace Proposal, As Ayatollah Meets With Top General To Discuss 'Readiness'

Summary

Iran responds Sunday to US peace proposal , finally submitting something official to Pakistan. Details not initially disclosed.

IRGC new warning: will unleash "heavy attack" on US bases in region if more Hormuz aggression persists .

The still not publicly seen Supreme Leader has met with a top Iranian military commander to talk 'readiness' against US-Israeli aggression.

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Iran Finally Responds To US

After days of waiting, Iran has submitted its response to the latest US peace proposal to mediator Pakistan, despite the recent flare-up in renewed exchanges of fire in the contested Strait of Hormuz this past week.

"Iran has submitted its response to the latest US proposal to end 10 weeks of war, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported on Sunday, without providing any further details," Bloomberg confirms in a fresh headline. "Tehran hasn't yet given any public indication it would accept President Donald Trump’s plan that stipulates Iran permits passage through the Strait of Hormuz and Washington ends its blockade on Iranian ports in the next month."

IRAN REPLY TO US PROPOSAL INCLUDES ENDING WAR ON ALL FRONTS: TV

This comes as Qatar's PM has warned Iran that using the Strait of Hormuz as a pressure card, to choke the global economy, "would only lead to deepening the crisis" - and amid reports there could still be sporadic attacks on Gulf countries like the UAE. According to more of the limited details:

Sources in both camps have told Reuters the latest peace efforts are aimed at a temporary memorandum of understanding to halt the war and allow traffic through the Strait of Hormuz while they discuss a fuller deal, which would have to address intractable disputes such as Iran’s nuclear program.

The latest from Iran's president:

President Trump told Fox News days ago, "They want to make a deal. We've had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it's very possible that we'll make a deal." He had said if this happens "it'll be over quickly" and oil prices will plummet.

IRGC Fresh Warning on US Bases

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned any attack on Iranian oil tankers and commercial ships will be met with assaults on US bases and "enemy ships" in the region, Al Jazeera reports.

"Warning! Any aggression against the oil tankers and commercial vessels of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be met with a heavy attack on one of the American centers in the region and the enemy’s ships," the IRGC Navy said in the statement.

“Iran will no longer allow passages that are harmful to its interests”



Brigadier General Akrami Nia, the spokesman of the Iranian army, says countries that comply with US sanctions against Iran will surely have problems crossing the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/6EZ6NWsZse — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) May 10, 2026

Tehran is accusing the US side of severely violating the ceasefire earlier this week, by firing on and disabling two Iranian-flagged tankers trying to reach Iranian ports. State media reviewed of these hostile incidents:

In a statement, the spokesman for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said the “aggressive, terrorist and marauding US military” had targeted an Iranian oil tanker sailing from Iran’s coastal waters near Jask toward the Strait of Hormuz, as well as another vessel entering the strategic waterway near the UAE port of Fujairah. The spokesman also said civilian areas along the coasts of Bandar Khamir, Sirik and Qeshm Island came under aerial attacks carried out “with the cooperation of some regional countries.”

The IRGC further said it will respond "powerfully and without the slightest hesitation" to any aggression or attack. Indeed there are reports that during the past week's skirmishes Iran fired on three US warships seeking to exit waters of Iran's coast.

Ayatollah Meets With Military Commander

We reported earlier that in an official update Iran said that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had been 'moderately injured' but is recovering, and he had met with the president of the Islamic Republic. On Sunday he also met with a top military commader, per state Mehr, which writes: "In a meeting with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi presented a comprehensive report on the preparedness of the powerful Armed Forces of the country to confront enemies' strategic mistake."

via Mehr

According to more of the state readout:

Abdollahi said “all fighters of Islam” possess high readiness in terms of morale, defensive and offensive preparedness, strategic plans, and the equipment and weaponry required to confront hostile actions by the “American-Zionist enemies.” He warned that if the enemies commit any “strategic mistake, aggression, or invasion,” Iranian forces would respond “swiftly, intensely, and powerfully.” The commander also assured the Leader that the armed forces would, “with full obedience” to his orders, defend “the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, our beloved land Iran, sovereignty, national interests, and the brave Iranian nation until the last breath and to the death.” During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei praised the country’s armed forces and issued new directives for continuing action and confronting enemies decisively following the 40-day US-Israeli war against the country.

The Wall Street Journal wrote Saturday of the Ayatollah, "A government official claimed Khamenei, who hasn't been seen in public since that attack, is now in good health." However, there's still a lot of speculation on his role in national decision-making, and over whether he will ever make a public appearance.