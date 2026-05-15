Iran Says It Has "No Trust" In US, Insists There Is "No Military Solution"

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Tehran has "no trust" in the United States and remains interested in negotiations only if Washington demonstrates seriousness, as talks aimed at ending the war remain stalled. Speaking to Indian media during the second day of the BRICS foreign ministers meeting in New Delhi, Araghchi said military initiatives are ineffective in resolving regional crises, Turkey Today reported.

“There is no military solution, and the U.S. must understand this reality,” Araghchi said, according to a statement shared by Iran’s Foreign Ministry. “They cannot achieve their goals through military action, but the situation would be different if they pursue diplomacy,” he added.

Araghchi also said the United States and Israel had “tested” Iran at least twice during the conflict.

The Iranian foreign minister said one of the main obstacles during negotiations with Washington has been inconsistent messaging from American officials. Araghchi said contradictory statements, interviews and communications from U.S. officials created deep mistrust between the two sides.

Iran has repeatedly accused Washington of pursuing diplomacy publicly while supporting military pressure against Tehran behind the scenes.

Regional tensions escalated after the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliatory attacks by Tehran against Israel and U.S. allies in the Gulf region.

Although a prolonged ceasefire is currently in effect, negotiations aimed at reaching a permanent settlement have largely stalled.

Commenting on the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi said Iran continues to allow passage for “friendly countries” while imposing restrictions on what he described as “enemy ships.”

“The Strait of Hormuz is not closed to friendly countries. Restrictions are for enemy ships,” he said, although it is unclear why Iran then claims Chinese ships had been blocked until yesterday since China remains Iran's largest, if not only, oil export client.

“In recent days, many vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz with the assistance of our naval forces, and this process will continue,” he added.

Araghchi said ships belonging to friendly states and other commercial vessels must coordinate with Iranian armed forces while transiting the strategic waterway.

“The only solution is the complete end of the aggressive war, and afterward we will guarantee the safe passage of every ship,” he said.

He also reiterated Tehran’s position that Iran acted within its right to self-defense following the outbreak of the conflict.