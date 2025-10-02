Iran Says No Limits On Missile Program After Europe Demands It Curb Reach

Amid UN snapback sanctions targeting Tehran, Europe has also been calling for Iran to curb its missile program, but obviously the country just came under unprovoked Israeli and US attack last June, and launched dozens or possibly hundreds of ballistic missiles on Tel Aviv and other locations in Israel.

"Our missiles will reach the range that they need to," a military official on behalf the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has responded, according to Fars news agency.

Deputy commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Military Headquarters, Mohammad Jafar Asadi, indicated Wednesday said Tehran would increase the range of its missiles "to wherever necessary" in order to do whatever it takes to defend the country.

He described further that "with the resources we have, we are 100% ready; however we will not be the first to start a war, but if anyone invades our country we will respond decisively."

Source: West Asia News Agency

And in particular he responded to European demands to place more limits on the range of its missile arsenal by saying, "I can only say they were wrong" to issue such demands.

Mideast analysts have recently speculated that Israel could be preparing for another attack on Iranian missile and nuclear sites, though Netanyahu is unlikely to want to anger Trump, or engage in any new strikes without his approval. Trump has hailed his 'truce' deal which ended the 12-day June war, and probably doesn't want to jeopardize it.

It's widely believed that Iranian missiles have a maximum range of 2,000 km, which covers the distance to Israel - Iran's number one foe - but the Iranians are hinting at increasing this range. For example, missiles launched from the eastern half of the country, which are more protected from Israeli attacks, would of necessity be extended in range.

A recent missile tests suggests that the Iranians are indeed moving forward with extending the ranges of their missiles, as the Washington think tank FDD observes:

Like Israel, the Islamic Republic is seeking to rapidly replace the firepower it lost due to missile exchanges with Israel this past summer. FDD continues:

Beyond serving as the delivery vehicle for a potential nuclear weapon, Iran’s ballistic missiles play a key role in the Islamic Republic’s defense and security strategy, enabling it to deter and coerce adversaries. According to U.S. intelligence estimates, Tehran has long been home to the largest arsenal of ballistic missiles in the Middle East, most of which are road-mobile and stored in underground bunkers dispersed across Iran. Prior to the 12-Day War, Iran possessed an arsenal of roughly 2,500-3,000 ballistic missiles of various ranges and propellant types, as well as around 300-400 transporter erector launchers (TELs) used to move and fire these weapons. After the war, Iran’s launchers and missiles were cut by roughly half, with a TEL count now estimated at 150-200, and an overall ballistic missile stockpile of about 1,300-1,500. Recent reports indicate that Iran is undertaking a sustained effort to restore its ballistic missile production facilities that Israel destroyed.

Recent past: DIA estimate of Iran's missile inventory (2019)

The Europeans led the way to impose snapback sanctions on Iran last week related to its nuclear program, leaving Tehran outraged, and so at this point it has little incentive to conform to Western demands. Instead it has every reason to want to bulk up its missile program, for the next potential round of fighting with Israel, amid continued tensions.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Bessent says that Treasury is targeting "Iranian weapons procurement networks that help maintain its ballistic missile and military aircraft program" in new punitive US action.