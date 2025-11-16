Iran Says No Uranium Enrichment Happening At Any Nuclear Facility In The Country

Iran, having seen its key nuclear facilities blown up by the Israeli and US surprise attacks of last June, and having long been under Washington and Western-led sanctions, could now be signaling a major olive branch. It is telling the West that there is nothing to worry about in terms of allegations of uranium enrichment or that it is striving toward a nuclear weapon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that the Islamic Republic has been unable to enrich uranium since the 12-day US-Israeli war.

In a very blunt and direct answer given to an Associated Press journalist visiting Iran, Araghchi stated "There is no undeclared nuclear enrichment in Iran." He described that "All of our facilities are under the safeguards and monitoring" of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Araghchi said.

"There is no enrichment right now because our facilities - our enrichment facilities - have been attacked," he asserted.

Still, he defended Iran's right to enrich as a matter of national sovereignty, saying "Iran’s right for enrichment, for peaceful use of nuclear technology, including enrichment, is undeniable."

"We have this right, and we continue to exercise that, and we hope that the international community, including the United States, recognize our rights and understand that this is an inalienable right of Iran. And we would never give up our rights," he added.

This has remained a consistent and standard argument from Iranian leaders - that it is not seeking a nuke, and that all its efforts are for peaceful nuclear energy needs. Various Ayatollahs over the years have even called nuclear weapons 'unIslamic'.

Throughout its prior limited engagement with Washington on the nuclear issue, the Trump administration has continued to insist on zero enrichment and also sought limits on Iran's ballistic missile program.

But then the June war happened and all official dialogue has been off. President Trump has all along proclaimed the end of Iran's ability to enrich, and it is significant that Tehran is now admitting this is accurate.

Iranian FM @araghchi emphasizes the country's right to nuclear enrichment, stating that "peaceful use of nuclear technology is undeniable." pic.twitter.com/GPiXHLXP6Q — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) November 16, 2025

However, it could also be a bluff. Iran now has every incentive to develop secret nuclear weapons while telling the world there is no enrichment happening.

Many analysts say that another round of fighting between Iran and Israel could be on the horizon. For starters, the Netanyahu government does not believe that Iran has given up its enrichment efforts, but Tel Aviv is likely being held back by the Trump White House.