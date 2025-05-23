﻿Iran Tells US "Time To Decide" During 5th Round Of Nuclear Talks In Rome

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff are leading a fifth round of nuclear talks which kicked off Friday in Rome, through Omani mediators.

FM Araghchi said on X just ahead of the talks starting that it is "time to decide" - in post late Thursday. "Zero nuclear weapons = we DO have a deal. Zero enrichment = we do NOT have a deal," the Iranian top diplomat stated.

The US administration has of late been pushing a demand of no enrichment, but Tehran has rebuked this as a non-starter, saying it sees the issue as a right of national sovereignty. Araghchi had also written, "Figuring out the path to a deal is not rocket science."

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani (L) talks to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, via Reuters.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has said from Rome, "This round of talks is especially sensitive… we need to see what issues will be raised by the other party … and based on that, we will proceed with our positions."

This strongly suggests the Iranian side could be ready to quit the talks if Washington keeps insisting on its red line. Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier this week admitted that getting Tehran to where the US wants it to be on the issue "will not be easy".

However, on Thursday White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was more optimistic, and described that Trump believes negotiations with Iran are "moving in the right direction."

CNN reviews of where things stand, and what Iran is open to conceding:

Speaking Thursday, Araghchi said Iran was open to enhanced monitoring by international inspectors but would not relinquish its right to pursue nuclear energy, including uranium enrichment. Washington is offering to wind back crippling economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for de-nuclearization. The US had previously sent mixed signals about whether Iran would be allowed to enrich uranium, but in recent weeks it has hardened its stance, insisting that no enrichment will be permitted.

On Tuesday, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called the US demands that Iranian enrichment be taken down to zero "excessive and outrageous," according to state media. He further expressed doubts that current nuclear talks with the Trump administration will actually lead anywhere.

"I don't think nuclear talks with the U.S. will bring results. I don't know what will happen," Khamenei said. He further called on Washington to cease making over-the-top demands in nuclear talks.

Insisting on “zero enrichment” during talks with Iran is a recipe for failure.



But that’s EXACTLY why hawks like John Bolton & Mike Pompeo have embraced this demand: because it will lead to war.



The American people are sick of endless wars. So let’s hope Trump listens to them. — Quincy Institute (@QuincyInst) May 22, 2025

Tehran officials have of late also called the Trump administration's stance "contradictory" - after President Trump attempted overtures, sprinkled with direct threats, in his Iran-related rhetoric while in the Gulf last week.

It should be very clear by the weekend whether the Rome talks lead to any breakthrough. It could all depend on if the American delegation actually softens its stance on zero enrichment.