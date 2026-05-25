Iran's Top Negotiating Team In Qatar 'For Talks To End War' - But Cautions Deal Signing 'Not Imminent'

Summary

Trump urges all countries join post-deal Abraham accords, including Iran : Negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are proceeding nicely! It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all — Back to the Battlefront and shooting (TS).

: Iran FM Araghchi, parliament speaker Ghalibaf, and central bank governor are in Doha for 'Talks to End War' .

. Foreign Ministry cautions: "It is true that a consensus was reached on many of the topics discussed, but no one can claim that the signing of an agreement is imminent ."

." US affirms Hormuz/Iranian port blockade to remain in place until a peace deal is signed and that both sides must take their time to "get it right."

US x Iran permanent peace deal by June 7, 2026?

Yes 47% · No 54%

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Massive Memorial Day Truth Social Post On Iran Talks From Trump

Below is the Truth Social post in full where in proclaims that talks are moving 'nicely' but that if there's no deal there is likely to be a bigger conflict than ever before. Strangely, he is also pushing that Iran become part of the Abraham Accords after a grand peace deal is signed, and is urging all Gulf countries to join.

Negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are proceeding nicely! It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all — Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before — And nobody wants that! During my discussions on Saturday with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of The United Arab Emirates, Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Minister Ali al-Thawadi, of Qatar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, of Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, of Türkiye, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, of Egypt, King Abdullah II, of Jordan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain, I stated that, after all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords. Those Countries discussed are Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates (already a Member!), Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain (already a Member!). It may be possible that one or two have a reason for not doing so, and that will be accepted, but most should be ready, willing, and able to make this Settlement with Iran a far more Historic Event than it would, otherwise, be. The Abraham Accords have proven to be, for the Countries involved (The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and Kazakhstan), a Financial, Economic, and Social BOOM, even during this time of Conflict and War, with the current Members never even suggesting leaving, or taking so much as even a pause. The reason for this is that the Abraham Accords have been great for them, and will be even better for everybody, and bring true Power, Strength, and Peace to the Middle East for the first time in 5,000 years. It will be a Document respected like no other that has ever been signed, anywhere in the World. Its level of Importance and Prestige will be unparalleled! It should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit. If they don’t, they should not be part of this Deal in that it shows bad intention. In speaking to numerous of the Great Leaders mentioned above, they would be honored, as soon as our Document is signed, to have the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of the Abraham Accords. Wow, now that would be something special! This will be the most important Deal that any of these Great, but always in Conflict Countries, will ever sign. Nothing in the past, or in the future, will surpass it. Therefore, I am mandatorily requesting that all Countries immediately sign the Abraham Accords, and that, if Iran signs its Agreement with me, as President of the United States of America, it would be an Honor to have them also be part of this unparalleled World Coalition. The Middle East would be United, Powerful, and Economically Strong, like perhaps no other area, anywhere in the World! By copy of this TRUTH, I am asking my Representatives to begin, and successfully complete, the process of signing these Countries into the already Historic Abraham Accords. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Iran's Top Negotiating Team in Qatar 'For Talks to End War'

Iran has said that an agreement with the US is ‘not imminent’ despite progress; however, one of the clearest signs yet that things have actually advanced to some degree is that Iran's foreign minister Araghchi and parliament speaker Ghalibaf are in Doha for talks to end the war. This strongly suggests something big is in the works:

IRAN FM, NEGOTIATOR IN QATAR FOR TALKS TO END WAR: AFP

IRAN TOP NEGOTIATOR GHALIBAF TRAVELED TO DOHA FOR TALKS: IRNA

Reuters also writes of the delegation being in Doha: "The discussions are focused primarily on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, the official told Reuters." The report adds: "Iran’s central bank governor is also part of the delegation to discuss the potential release of frozen Iranian funds as part of a final agreement, according to the official."

But as we previewed below, Iran's foreign ministry has issued a message of caution and patience, wishing to bat down what's become typical premature and exaggerated assessments of where things stand from the US side, and international press:

Iran's Foreign Ministry:



The fact that we have reached a conclusion on a large portion of the topics under discussion is correct.



However, to say that this means the signing of an agreement is imminent. No one can make such a claim.



Policymaking and decision-making in the… pic.twitter.com/32csLiyobC — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 25, 2026

'Consensus Reached on Many Topics': Foreign Ministry

Asian and European equities climbed on Monday, while U.S. equity futures jumped and Brent crude fell, as signs of a possible U.S.-Iran deal boosted risk appetite. To note, the U.S. is on holiday.

Both sides appear to be moving closer to ending the three-month conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. However, overnight comments from senior Iranian officials suggest gaps remain, particularly over the future of Iran's nuclear program and uranium enrichment.

"It is true that a consensus was reached on many of the topics discussed, but no one can claim that the signing of an agreement is imminent," Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei told reporters in response to a question on the progress in negotiations.

According to Baghaei, "It is fair to say that we have reached understandings on many issues, but whether this means an agreement is imminent is something no one can claim at this stage." #US #Iran https://t.co/sQhizVBYBl — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) May 25, 2026

Earlier today, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Trump team had expected more details on progress in the US-Iran deal and may still have an update soon.

"We thought we might have some news last night. Maybe today," Rubio told reporters in New Delhi during his multi-day visit to India.

President Trump on Sunday said, "Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one. They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb."

US Naval Blockade Remains in Place

Trump added that the US naval blockade of the Hormuz maritime chokepoint would remain in place until a peace deal is signed and that both sides must take their time to "get it right."

Al Jazeera quoted Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency, which said Iran will discuss its nuclear program with U.S. negotiators once the Trump team fulfills its commitments under a potential MOU being negotiated.

BREAKING: Iran says it would discuss its nuclear programme with the US if Washington fulfils its commitments under a potential MOU being negotiated, a senior diplomat told the semi-official ISNA news agency.



🔴 More on https://t.co/5H0QqpfIYw pic.twitter.com/5xAZohOx5W — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) May 25, 2026

Bloomberg noted that major gaps remain in the peace talks:

Still, the broad agreement described by US officials does not address Iran's missile stockpile nor does it contain an explicit ban on uranium enrichment — two of Trump's most important goals.

Latest headlines (courtesy of Bloomberg):

US-Iran Deal Progress

• The US and Iran are closing in on a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to senior US officials on Sunday

• Trump said on Truth Social that negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, but the US will not rush into a deal

• Iran's Foreign Ministry said consensus was reached on many topics but no one can claim that signing an agreement is imminent

• Trump stated the deal will either be great and meaningful or there won't be a deal, calling it the exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster

• Pakistan has been serving as a mediator in the talks between the US and Iran over several weeks

Market Reaction

• Oil prices plunged more than 5% with WTI crude falling to around $91 and Brent dropping below $98 a barrel on deal optimism

• US stock futures rose with S&P 500 futures climbing 0.9% and Nasdaq 100 contracts jumping 1.4%

• Japan's Topix hit an all-time high closing at 3,942.57 and the Nikkei advanced 2.9% to a record 65,158.19

• European natural gas dropped as much as 6.7% on optimism about the potential deal

Wall Street Commentary

• UBS analyst George Redman: Watch Out For Holiday-Thinned Liquidity And Exaggerated Moves

Eurostoxx is up 1% to start the week as markets lean into a tentative risk-on tone after weekend reports that a US-Iran MoU to end hostilities, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and begin a further negotiation window is now “largely negotiated”. It however feels more like relief than resolution since Tehran has yet to formally approve the deal and sticking points remain around the nuclear issue, Hormuz tolling and frozen assets. US President Donald Trump later said "time is on our side".

Asia has broadly validated the positive tone, with Nikkei making all-time highs, led by AI, Taiwan, Australia, and mainland China higher. The SPX is firmer, oil down 5.6% with WTI at $91.1 and Brent $98 as crude risk premium unwinds, and FX shows a softer US dollar versus majors alongside gains in AUD, NZD and regional risk proxies. JGBs and Aussie bonds bull flattened in holiday impaired trade. The market is taking comfort from signs of improving tanker movement through Hormuz, but the full normalisation of shipping, insurance and physical crude flows will likely take time given bottlenecks, damaged infrastructure, and security concerns, so Europe should trade better but still with anticipation of delays / lagging effects.

With the US, UK, Norway, Denmark and Switzerland closed, liquidity will be thin and price action may be exaggerated, while the bigger macro constraint remains rates. Sticky US PCE, rising public and hyperscaler debt, AI-led capex inflation despite future deflation promises and increasingly hawkish ECB rhetoric mean rates may not fall as aggressively as hoped until the energy shock fades durably. US PCE, central bank commentary and mega-cap tech capex updates provide cleaner confirmation.

Strait of Hormuz

• Iran is charging ships fees for navigation services when transiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei

• Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has been quietly ferrying oil and gas shipments through Hormuz using dark transits with transponders switched off

• A supertanker with Iraqi crude crossed the US blockade line into the Arabian Sea carrying about 2 million barrels to China

• Three LNG tankers from Qatar and UAE appear to have crossed the Strait of Hormuz in recent days to reach key buyers

Regional Impact

• Saudi Arabia is scoring billions in added oil revenue and building trading hub ambitions during the Iran war

• China's Xi Jinping thanked Pakistan's Prime Minister Sharif for mediating in the Iran conflict during their Monday meeting in Beijing

• Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei faces a momentous decision over whether to accept an interim peace deal with the US

Charting Markets Reactions

Brent Crude Futs

S&P500 Futs

Global Equity Futs

Polymarket: Strait of Hormuz traffic returns to normal by end of May?

Strait of Hormuz traffic returns to normal by end of May?

Yes 3% · No 97%

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Polymarket: US x Iran permanent peace deal by...?

US x Iran permanent peace deal by May 26, 2026?

Yes 9% · No 92%

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Nothing says "no deal" quite like a future promise to keep talking.