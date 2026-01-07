Iran Signals 'Pre-Emptive' Action After Sen. Graham & Israel Threaten Khamenei's Life

Via The Cradle

The Iranian military warned on 7 Wednesday that Tehran could potentially launch a pre-emptive attack on Israel in response to the escalatory rhetoric recently from both Tel Aviv and Washington. "Iran views the escalation of hostile rhetoric against the Iranian nation as a threat and will not leave its continuation unanswered," said the Iranian army’s Commander in Chief Amir Hatami.

"Any act of aggression against Iran will have far-reaching consequences … Iran will act with full force to defend the its independence, territorial integrity, and political system," he added. "The readiness of Iran’s armed forces today is far higher than before the [12-day] war. Any enemy miscalculation would be met with a more decisive response," he went on to say, warning that “the hands of any aggressor would be cut off." The military chief’s statement followed violent and escalatory rhetoric from US Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday.

Graham told Fox News that US President Donald Trump will assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei if Iranian authorities continue 'suppressing protests.'

"Donald Trump is not Barack Obama; he is not turning his back on the people of Iran … To the Ayatollah and his thugs, if you keep killing your people in defiance of President Trump, you’re gonna wake up dead … Iran is on the verge of falling," Graham said. "Help is on the way," he added.

The interview came hours after Iran’s Supreme National Defense Council issued a warning also signaling potential pre-emptive action in response to growing threats.

"Within the framework of legitimate self-defense, the Islamic Republic of Iran does not confine its response merely to reactive measures, and considers clear indications of threat to be part of the broader security equation," the council said.

"The intensification of threatening rhetoric and intervention – going beyond verbal positioning – can be understood as hostile conduct. Any path that continues in this direction will be met with an appropriate, firm, and decisive response, and full responsibility for the consequences will lie with the architects of this course," it added.

The new threat coincides with protests that erupted across several cities and provinces in Iran nearly two weeks ago due to a collapse in currency and difficult living conditions resulting from years of harsh US sanctions. Many of the protests have turned violent, with armed rioters attacking security forces repeatedly in recent days.

Over a dozen people have been killed, including police and security members. Counterprotests are also taking place, and thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to reject violence against security forces and call for peaceful expression.

Since the protests began, Trump has repeatedly threatened to attack the Islamic Republic. "We’re watching it very closely. If they start killing people like they have in the past, I think they’re going to get hit very hard by the US," Trump said recently, after vowing days earlier that Washington will "rescue" Iranian protesters.

The Mossad also publicly urged Iranians to go out in the streets, saying, "we are with you." According to a report by Israel’s Channel 12, Tel Aviv is preparing for the possibility of a "sudden" conflict with Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the US recently and discussed potential new strikes on the Islamic Republic with Trump. During a press conference last week, the US president said he would potentially support a new Israeli attack.

Iran has ruled out any new nuclear talks with Washington until it drops its demands for a curb on the Iranian missile program and an end to uranium enrichment. Reports from the past few months have said the Islamic Republic is working to build up and enhance its stockpile of ballistic missiles, which caused extensive damage across Israel and hit multiple key military sites during the 12-day war in June.