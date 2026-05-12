Iran Specifies 5 Demands To Restart Peace Talks With US

Iran on Tuesday revealed its demands in a counteroffer to the United States that President Trump shot down on Sunday, which has put the whole conflict and Pakistan-mediated talks in a holding pattern and stalemate, as the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively blocked.

The demands hinge on war reparations, Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and an end to US sanctions - things which the White House balked at, with war reparations especially being focus of rejection by the US side, and the lack of taking up the nuclear issue, which Iran has insisted is a non-starter and would only be dealt with after the war is settled.

via AFP

Trump had previously made clear on Truth Social that "I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!"

Al Jazeera correspondent Ali Hashem has listed the following five conditions that it sees as the basis for reentering talks:

Ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon Lifting all sanctions Releasing frozen Iranian assets Compensation for war damages and losses Recognition of Iran’s sovereign rights over the Strait of Hormuz

Again, all this according to Tehran must be agreed to while at the same time Iran is pushing back against nuclear negotiations.

In a Monday press briefing Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei had publicly alluded to several of these, including in his words, "Demanding an end to the war, lifting the blockade and piracy, and releasing Iranian assets that have been unjustly frozen in banks due to U.S. pressure."

Also, there was mention of "Safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and establishing security in the region and Lebanon were other demands of Iran, which are considered a generous and responsible offer for regional security" - before talks could begin in good faith.

Tehran apparently feels it can weather the tightening economic noose its under, given Tanker Trackers on Tuesday said Iran has not successfully exported any crude oil by sea over the past 28 days.

To our best knowledge, Iran hasn't successfully exported* any crude oil by sea over the past 28 days. Some refined products managed to escape because US OFAC did not slap sanctions on those tankers.



In addition, Kharg Island hasn't loaded any tankers since 2026-05-06 as a result… — TankerTrackers.com, Inc. (@TankerTrackers) May 12, 2026

Trump, just before his departure to China, remarked to Axios: "Iran will either do the right thing or we will finish the job... we are either gonna make a deal or they will be decimated."