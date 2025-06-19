The Iran Trap: Everyone Wants Americans To Fight Their Wars For Them

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.us

One of the defining aspects of Ukraine’s strategy in the war against Russia is escalation – Not so much in terms of damage to Russia, but in terms of western involvement. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has made it his primary mission to convince western allies that their direct intervention in the war is absolutely necessary. Why? He asserts that Ukraine is the “guardian at the gate” supposedly preventing Russia from steamrolling through Europe.

The claim is absurd for a few reasons.

First, NATO officials and the establishment media have spent the better part of the last three years claiming that Russia was on the ropes and their military was crippled. Now, suddenly, as it becomes clear that Ukraine is losing the war badly (a result I predicted at the beginning of the conflict), those same people are asserting that Russia has the ability to invade multiple countries and rampage through the EU.

Second, we’ve heard the “domino effect” argument before. The public was fooled by the same idea during the Vietnam War. The notion that Americans MUST play world police in every fight or face a series of toppling catastrophes is a lie that has plagued our society for generations. The fact of the matter is, most wars have nothing to do with us.

Third, Ukraine is already a proxy nation; the real conflict has always been between NATO and Russia. The Ukrainians would have been overrun within the first year of the war without NATO intel and NATO weaponry. But what Zelensky and his handlers from globalist think-tanks want is US boots on the ground, and they will say or do ANYTHING to make that end result a reality. They WANT world war.

The play for Ukraine during the Biden Administration was to assert that they are the vital buffer, the shield protecting the US and EU from harm. The Trump Administration appears to be far less inclined to embrace or promote this narrative. In fact, Trump’s disgust for Zelensky has been made rather evident.

This leaves Europe to fill the gap, and if they do attempt deployments in the region a world war is assured. Whether or not the US gets involved at that point is hard to say, but the Europeans clearly seem to think they can lure America into the fray.

A similar scenario is developing in the Middle East right now. It’s an issue I have written about and warned about for many years, but this time it appears the escalation is entrenched and irreversible. Not to mention, unlike Ukraine, Donald Trump’s affinity for Israel is far more of a factor.

In April of 2024 in my article ‘World War III Is Now Inevitable – Here’s Why It Can’t Be Avoided’ published on April 5th I noted that:

“I warned months ago…that the war in Gaza would expand into a multi-front conflict that would probably include Iran. I also warned that it would be to Israel’s benefit if Iran entered the war because this would eventually force the US to become directly involved…”

Tensions ultimately diminished at the time as US elections approached and the world waited to see which way America would go in terms of domestic and foreign policy. Now that the White House has changed hands and the US stance is more evident, the situation has exploded again. Everything that is happening in the Middle East revolves around Israel, and Israel’s activities are limited by how much or how little the US is willing to support them.

In my article ‘Iran vs Israel: What Happens Next Now That Shots Have Been Fired?’, published in April of 2024, I predicted:

“I have little doubt that Israel will commit to extensive aerial strikes on Iran this year or early in 2025, and we’ll see very quickly if Russian air defense technology sold to the Iranians is effective or ineffective…

The Israeli public position will be that their strikes are focused on taking down any existing Iranian nuclear labs. There is no solid evidence that Iran has made much headway in developing nukes (they might have dirty bombs), but the notion of nukes is more than enough in terms of public relations and justification for the war…”

Trump has always been the wild card, and he still is to some extent. His comments on the nuclear negotiations suggest that he is continuing to push for a peace agreement, but Israel put the kibosh on any diplomatic plan when they assassinated multiple Iranian military leaders (Mohammad Bagheri, Hossein Salami, Gholamali Rashid, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Fereydoon Abbasi). There’s no going back after the direct targeting of so many high ranking officials, and that may have been Israel’s intention.

This is the same strategy Israel used against Lebanon in the now infamous “pager bombings”. To be sure, Israel’s ability to infiltrate enemy governments and gain strike ready knowledge on their leadership is impressive, but in some ways it’s also desperate. These are guerrilla tactics, not the tactics of a country confident in its ability to win a conventional war.

The regime change in Syria and the decapitation strikes in Lebanon are part of an obvious long term guerrilla-style war on the part of Israel designed to weaken Iranian allies in preparation for the final conflict with Iran itself. The idea that Iran is on the verge of a nuclear weapon and this is the trigger for the most recent bloodshed is nonsense. The staging for war with Iran has been ongoing for the past several years.

Iran’s active duty military is composed of at least 610,000 troops along with 310,000 reservists, and they do have ample conventional weaponry, hypersonic missiles and drones. Israel only has 170,000 active duty personnel; their technological advantage is not going to be enough to balance the scales. Unless there is a domestic breakdown in Iran that leads to an internal rebellion, there is no chance that Israel will be able to fight them on the ground.

The reality is, just like Ukraine, Israel cannot win a protracted war without aid from the US. In order for them to execute an actual ground invasion of Iran (not to mention Lebanon and a host of other regions throughout the Middle East) they will need US weapons and troops.

As I’ve mentioned over and over again, I really don’t care about either side. I don’t care about Gaza, I don’t care about Iran, I don’t care if Israel succeeds or fails. I also find Islamic fundamentalism to be authoritarian, degenerate and parasitic to the west, but if they stay in the Middle East then it’s not really my concern. I don’t care about ancient tribal vendettas.

I find people with an overt hatred of Israel politically suspicious, and I find people who worship Israel as if their government is devoid of corruption politically suspicious. I find anyone that demands I pick a side politically suspicious. I find leftist activists that hijack Muslim causes suspicious and reprehensible. I don’t care what goes on in the Middle East, and I think most conservatives agree with me.

What I do care about is America and Americans. It’s clear that Israel NEEDS the US deeply involved in any long term war with Iran, and this is where I have a problem. Everyone wants the US to fight their wars for them and the scheming is growing tiresome.

The nuclear question is the angle Israel is exploiting to appeal to Trump and it may very well work. Trump has said the US will not involve itself in the conflict, but he has also said that Iran “cannot be allowed to have a nuke”. Where is the evidence of Iran developing nukes? It’s nowhere to be found. Maybe it exists, but the American public certainly hasn’t seen it. The claims are starting to sound familiar – “WMDs in Iraq” anyone?

If the problem was simply Iranian nuclear weapons then limited precision strikes on such facilities would have sufficed. However, that’s not what happened. Instead, Israel attacked a multitude of targets outside of possible nuclear labs and assassinated half a dozen military leaders. That’s an action designed to start a wider war, not stop the creation of a nuke.

One group that I believe is key in the attempt to get Trump onboard with a full spectrum war in Ukraine and Iran is the Atlantic Council. In my article ‘The Atlantic Council Has Big Plans For A War Between The US And Iran’, published in October of 2024, I noted that they had been pushing the narrative that Iran was behind at least one assassination plan against Trump and that the Iranians were behind a hacking attack on Trump’s election campaign in an effort to give his data over to Democrats.

It’s the same narrative that Benjamin Netanyahu and Neo-Cons pushed this past week, and again, there’s no tangible evidence to support the accusations so far. Every narrative is carefully crafted to get MAGA voters to back a wider war.

In the article I noted:

“I believe the Atlantic Council is a root instigator behind every globalist scheme to trigger a larger war between the East and the West. Their ideal scenario seems to be the creation of a proxy conflict that acts as a first domino in a chain that leads to world war, a bit like DARPA’s “Linchpin Theory”…

To be clear, the council is not only interested in Ukraine and Russia. They’re happy to embroil Americans in a larger war wherever they can. This past week, the Atlantic Council published another war scenario report dealing with Iran titled ‘The Future of US Strategy Toward Iran: A Bipartisan Roadmap For The Next Administration’. The goal of the report is to influence a new defense doctrine with a mission to insert the US directly in the middle of the burgeoning war between Iran and Israel.”

They need conservatives to commit to boots on the ground in the near future (this has been Lindsey Graham’s sales pitch for the past several days). I continued:

“The establishment media reports that Iran hacked the Trump campaign’s election strategies and gave them to the Harris camp. There are also rumors spread by US intelligence agencies that Iran was working to have Trump assassinated. Are these claims true? There’s little public evidence available to prove it.

Maybe Iran really wants to take Trump down. Or, maybe this is part of a plot to ensure that Trump backs a full blown war with Iran should he win the election. Trump has said repeatedly that he intends to end the war in Ukraine upon his return to the White House. This would ruin over a decade of planning by the Atlantic Council. But what if they can sink the US into a different conflict with the same potential for a world war? That’s what Iran is – Another linchpin…”

The Atlantic Council is a globalist institution and they’re relatively open about their intentions. Their goal is regime change in Iran and their reasoning is that Iran is a primary obstacle to bringing the Middle East into the globalist fold. It’s not about nukes. It’s not about assassination threats against Trump. These are mere justifications for a final war that will usher in a new era of global centralization.

Keep in mind that the US and UK engineered the overthrow of the democratically elected leadership of Iran in 1953 through Operation Ajax and put the Islamic fundamentalists in power. The fact that the Atlantic Council pretends like this never happened tells us all we need to know about them.

What we have is a revolving dynamic of foreign governments and globalist think tanks working both sides of a con game designed to lure Americans into combat. They are trying to influence Trump through the typical pathways: Making him fear for his personal safety while painting a picture of nuclear catastrophe.

There is also the problem of skyrocketing oil prices, which Trump is deeply concerned about. Wider war will mean the Strait of Hormuz will become impassable and around 20% of global oil shipping will be delayed or obstructed. Oil prices will skyrocket. There may be nothing that can prevent that outcome now.

The problem is that everything Trump says he fears is more likely to come to pass if America gets involved in Israel’s war.

Iran is, at the very least, a perfect proxy for Russia and perhaps China. A place where the US could be trapped in a quagmire for years (just as Russia is trudging through the mud and blood in Ukraine). The Neo-Cons are pretending as if the conflict can be won overnight, but this is delusional. Israel is STILL trying to remove Hamas from Gaza with minimal success. Think about how difficult it will be to invade Iran? Using air strikes is not going to be enough.

Iran will receive ample weaponry and intel from Russian sources, prolonging the conflict. Iran will also be compelled to secure nuclear weapons if they have the ability. Why not? If they’re going to be destroyed over seeking nukes, they might as well get their hands on some nukes. Chinese energy interests are tied to Iran’s oil exports. Pakistan and other Muslim nations are invested in Iran’s survival. War in Iran has the potential to spread far beyond the region.

On the political front there will be a deep divide between pro-Israel conservatives and anti-war conservatives. Trump will lose a large percentage of his base if the US deploys troops. Americans might hate leftists enough that this won’t matter in 2026, but we’re not going to give Neo-Cons a free pass, either. There will be an aggressive movement to get rid of warhawks in the next elections. And if escalation leads to world war, Neo-Con politicians will suffer direct consequences.

Finally, I can’t help but smell another potential false flag event on the horizon. I simply can’t see how the elites are going to be able to convince Americans to rally around another ambiguous war in the Middle East without an attack on a US target blamed on Iran (or an Iranian proxy group). There’s no way the public will agree to support troop deployments or conscription unless something catastrophic occurs.

My point is, be vigilant. The best case scenario is that the US provides material support for Israel including anti-missile defense, but we stay out of the fighting. Worst case scenario? A calamitous attack is tied to Iran and in a haze of vengeance Americans rally around an ill conceived plan that will lead to global disaster.

Views expressed in this article are opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ZeroHedge.