Iran Unveils More Deep Underground Missile Tunnels, Warns Can Close Strait of Hormuz

Via The Cradle

Tehran has unveiled a network of “underwater missile tunnels” and has warned that the Strait of Hormuz will "not be safe" if the Islamic Republic is attacked by the US, Iranian state television reported.

Footage aired on Iranian state television showed Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy commander Alireza Tangsiri inside the submarine missile facilities, displaying rows of cruise missiles reportedly capable of striking targets over 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) away with smart guidance systems.

“Our capabilities are constantly developing,” Tangsiri said, adding that Iranian forces were ready to deal with any threat “at any level and in any geography.”

Earlier this week, the political deputy of the IRGC Navy, Mohammed Akbarzadeh, warned that Tehran could disrupt international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran refrained from imposing a blockade on the strait during the 12-day US-Israeli war on the Islamic Republic in June, but has repeatedly warned it could be an option in any upcoming attack on the country.

Akbarzadeh said Iran receives real-time intelligence “from the sky, the surface and under the water of the Strait.” Approximately 37 percent of global oil traffic passes through the Strait of Hormuz on a daily basis.

This is reportedly an📷 Iranian underwater bunker, located deep beneath seabed in Persian Gulf where thousands of anti-ship missiles are reportedly being deployed. pic.twitter.com/kO8sydsApD — Peoples Chronicles (@PChroniclesNG) January 27, 2026

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is meanwhile in Turkiye on Friday for talks to prevent a US attack and subsequent regional escalation. Tehran has warned Gulf states and Ankara that while it does not want war, it will target US bases across the region if it is attacked.

Washington’s aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, has arrived in West Asia with several accompanying warships. Washington has also deployed additional fighter jet squadrons to the region.

Trump said earlier this week that a “beautiful armada” is headed toward Iran, calling on the Islamic Republic to capitulate to US terms and come to the negotiating table. Washington demands that Tehran destroy its enriched uranium, limit its missile program, and halt support for resistance groups in the region.

#Iran issued a warning to ships at sea Thursday that it planned to run a drill next week that would include live firing in the Strait of Hormuz, potentially disrupting traffic through a waterway that sees 20% of all the world's oil pass through it. - @AP — Jon Gambrell | جون (@jongambrellAP) January 29, 2026

“Our brave Armed Forces are prepared – with their fingers on the trigger – to immediately and powerfully respond to ANY aggression against our beloved land, air, and sea. The valuable lessons learned from the 12-Day War have enabled us to respond even more strongly, rapidly, and profoundly,” Araghchi stated on Wednesday.

Iran’s UN mission also said this week that Tehran is prepared to respond “like never before” if the country comes under attack.