Iran Warns Cyprus Not To Host Aggression From Its Territory In Phone Call

Within only the first week of Operation Epic Fury there was concern that war spillover could reach all the way into the Mediterranean, after Iranian Shahed drones believed launched by Hezbollah in Lebanon targeted UK airbases in Cyprus. On March 1-2, 2026, an Iranian-made drone struck a hangar and runway at the RAF Akrotiri military base in southern Cyprus.

This was as Iran and its regional allies accused Cyprus of allowing attacks on the Islamic Republic to be carried out from its territory. The EU member island nation is once again back in Iran-related headlines this week.

Source: NASA

The Iranian government is newly saying it has put Cyprus on notice, warning against any foreign military bases on its territory being used for acts of aggression on Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos discussed the issue in a phone call wherein the warning was conveyed.

Iranian state media Tasnim said that Cyprus has pledged to comply:

He noted that allowing the territory of one country to be used to prepare and launch aggressive attacks against another country constitutes participation in an act of aggression under the UN General Assembly resolution on the Definition of Aggression. For his part, the Cypriot foreign minister reaffirmed Cyprus' commitment to the principles of the UN Charter and international law. Kombos also said his country had been in contact with the British government and had received assurances that the foreign military bases located in Cyprus would not be used against any country, including Iran.

Cyprus has been a bystander and victim in the middle of the warring sides also given it is a significant in the tanker and energy transit industry.

At times throughout the conflict, Cypriot-flagged tankers have come under direct Iranian attack in the Strait of Hormuz.

Back in early March, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides stated: "I want to be clear: Our country does not participate in any way and does not intend to be part of any military operation."

Iran FM, Cypriot counterpart discuss regional tensions, UK bases



🔹Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos held a phone call on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.



🔹Araghchi stressed the need to prevent any… pic.twitter.com/AEKwHSD16s — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) July 30, 2026

But more Mideast conflict 'spillover' is very possible at this stage, given that Lebanon is only a short, hours-long boat ride away from Cyprus. Israel is also not very distant. The British military has two sovereign military bases which it has maintained on Cyprus since the independence of its former colony in 1960.