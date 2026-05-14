Indian Ship Sunk Near Oman; Iranian Commandos Seize Vessel Off UAE

Summary:

Indian Cargo Ship Sinks in Suspected Drone Attack off Oman

Iranian Commandos Board & Seize Honduras-Flagged Ship Off UAE

Indian Cargo Ship Sinks Near Oman

Maritime data company Windward revealed on X:

Indian cargo vessel sunk by suspected drone attack off Oman The MSV HAJI ALI (MMSI: 419908021) has gone down in the Strait of Hormuz region. The 57m vessel was running dark (AIS disabled) at the time of the incident. The ship had recently transited from Somalia. All crew members have been successfully rescued. No fatalities reported. Note: As a vessel under 500 GT, it does not have a formal IMO number. This incident highlights the escalating risks for smaller commercial vessels operating in regional chokepoints. While attention is often on large tankers, small tonnage like the Haji Ali is increasingly exposed in this shadow war.

Iranian Commandos Board & Seize Honduras-Flagged Ship Off UAE

It appears the Iranians have boarded and seized another ship in the Persian Gulf region - this time as the vessel was anchored off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, and while it was reportedly en route to Iranian territorial waters.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Thursday that the vessel was seized by "unauthorized personnel", with the initial incident being reported about 38 nautical miles northeast of the UAE port of Fujairah.

via Reuters

The agency said the ship's company security officer reported that "the vessel has been taken by unauthorized personnel while at anchor and is now bound for Iranian Territorial Waters."

UKMTO said it is seeking more information incident and urgently advised vessels operating in the area to report any suspicious activity. While the agency did not immediately identify the vessel, Reuters in follow up interestingly described that is a mere fishery research vessel. According to the report:

A vessel was boarded by unauthorized personnel ​on Thursday while at anchor northeast of the ‌United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah and was heading towards Iranian territorial waters, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said. Two maritime security sources ​said the ship was believed to be the Honduras-flagged ​Hui Chuan fishery research vessel.

Ship tracking data on the MarineTraffic platform indicates vessel ⁠was last seen in the Gulf ​of ‌Oman, just within Iran's exclusive economic ​zone (EEZ) on ⁠May 12; however, an EEZ can still be considered international waters - though the Iranians are apparently not interpreting it that way.

In the face of the ongoing US naval blockade of Iranian ports, Tehran is seeking to assert its geographic and military leverage, enforcing an 'Iranian protocol' over the vital Strait of Hormuz oil and goods shipping waterway.

This week has seen Iran begin to let more Chinese vessels through, at the request of Beijing, and reportedly without imposing tolls either.

Bloomberg freshly reports Thursday of 30 Chinese ships, "The vessels were allowed to pass the Strait of Hormuz with the coordination of the Iranian authorities and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ navy, state TV reports, citing an IRGC naval official."

Diplomacy has taken a back seat at the moment, as each warring side seeks to 'wait out' the other in hopes that enough economic pain can be imposed to 'cry uncle' - as President Trump himself has recently expressed.