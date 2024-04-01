In Major Escalation, Israel Kills 8 After Striking Iranian Embassy In Syria

There are emerging reports and accompanying video confirmation that an Israeli airstrike destroyed part of the complex of the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital on Monday.

Syrian state media is also reporting that Israel conducted a rare daytime strike in the vicinity of the Iranian embassy in Damascus. Video shows that the entire front of the embassy complex and drive along with a side annex building have been destroyed.

Watch: Airstrikes target a building near the Iranian embassy in Syria’s capital Damascus. Syrian state media says that Syrian air defenses intercepted “hostile targets” in the vicinity of the capital.#Iran #Syria



Read more: https://t.co/OS9HjjesdS pic.twitter.com/byPNocn9t6 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 1, 2024

However, the embassy building itself is standing and appears to have not been directly struck in the attack. Regional reports say an annex of the main embassy was taken out.

This may have been a targeted strike on a top Iranian security official, given Reuters is now reporting that the strikes killed the leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria, Mohammad Reza Zahedi...

ISRAELI AIRSTRIKE ON DAMASCUS KILLS LEADER OF IRANIAN REVOLUTIONARY GUARD CORPS MOHAMMAD REZA ZAHEDI, SECURITY SOURCE TO REUTERS

IRAN'S ARABIC LANGUAGE AL ALAM TV SAYS IRANIAN CONSULATE BUILDING IN SYRIA HAS BEEN COMPLETELY DESTROYED

Below is local footage showing a row of vehicles on fire in the attack aftermath:

Did Israel miss the Iranian embassy or is this a warning?



6/ pic.twitter.com/ySNhNLyYoq — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) April 1, 2024

Amid unverified early reports, a regional monitor has said the death toll is at eight killed in the strikes on the Iran embassy annex in Damascus.

According to Israeli media, the attack occurred during a meeting of top-level officials:

Initial reports citing Iranian media say senior IRGC official Mohammad Reza Zahedi was killed in the alleged Israeli strike. The strike occurred during a meeting involving senior regional figures, adding a layer of complexity to the incident. New images released by Syrian media outlets depict the aftermath of the airstrike, revealing significant damage to the targeted building and its surroundings. Reuters cites Iran’s SSN news website, which alleges that the Israeli airstrike specifically targeted Iran’s consulate and ambassador’s residence in Damascus.

Earlier on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed damage to Eilat navy base on the Red Sea, in what appeared to be an unprecedented targeted drone launch by Iran-backed Iraqi militia.

Oil prices are already reacting to this increased geopolitical tension...

This was a very high risk strike also given the Iranian embassy is right next door to the Canadian embassy.

The building that was hit is literally in the middle between the embassy of Iran and the Canadian embassy. For Israel to go for such a strike there’s possibly a senior target. pic.twitter.com/qHvr540cxF — Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) April 1, 2024

The Mezzeh area of Damascus is also lined with restaurants, malls, and bars — and also is home to an important military airport and some key government facilities.

There's a lot of daily foot traffic at the Iranian embassy too, given that Damascus has long been a Shia pilgrimage spot and sees a constant influx of Iranian visitors.

An Al Jazeera correspondent, Zeina Khodr, has highlighted international law and norms regarding banning aggression against countries' sovereign diplomatic sites in the following...

"Killing of top Iran Quds Force commander in Damascus is a major blow … but Iranian media says bldg destroyed was part of Iranian consulate - Israel hit a diplomatic mission which should enjoy immunity - Israel has crossed red lines - how will Iran react?"

This now opens up the possibility that Tehran could strike back at Israel's embassies and consulates abroad, in yet more worrying and unpredictable escalation.

Moon of Alabama writes, "Israeli officials in embassies around the world will now be forced to limit their movements in the general public as they are the most likely targets of revenge strikes."

developing...