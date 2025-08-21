Iranian President Inks Defense Treaty With Belarus, Seeks To 'Overcome US Sanctions'

Via The Cradle

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed 12 cooperation agreements during Pezeshkian’s official visit to Minsk on Wednesday, strengthening ties between the two nations in defiance of US sanctions.

A joint statement was signed alongside the dozen cooperation agreements which cover politics, international law, health, pharmaceuticals, industry, environment, tourism, art, media, free trade zones, industrial and special economic zones, and investment. Officials said the documents lay the foundation for long-term bilateral cooperation.

Iranian and Belarusian presidents, IRNA

Pezeshkian described the visit as “one of the turning points in relations between the two countries,” adding that “relations with Belarus are being pursued at the highest possible level.”

He emphasized that “the Islamic Republic of Iran places no restrictions on strengthening its relations with Belarus” and that both sides would fully implement the 2023–2026 cooperation roadmap.

The Iranian president pointed to practical steps including joint investments, expanded customs cooperation, increased goods and passenger transit, and resolving private sector issues. He also called for stronger media and cultural exchanges “with the aim of presenting a real image of the two countries.”

At the joint press conference, Pezeshkian criticized the US and its European allies, saying they are “trying to spread unilateralism and dictate their viewpoints on other countries. Such an approach has not been and will not be tolerable by you and us.”

He added that “western countries, led by the United States, are seeking to carve out our path in accordance with their own wishes,” but that Iran and Belarus “can overcome sanctions and problems by working together seriously.”

Pezeshkian thanked Minsk for supporting Tehran against “the aggressive attacks of the Zionist regime and the United States against Iranian soil and peaceful nuclear facilities,” calling them “a clear aggression against international law and an explicit violation of the UN Charter.”

Iranian president's official welcome ceremony in Minsk:

Lukashenko called Iran a reliable partner, saying, “We can discuss all topics of interest and areas of cooperation, and elevate our relations to the highest levels,” later asking Pezeshkian to send his regards to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Both presidents highlighted multilateral organizations such as the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and BRICS as frameworks to expand cooperation beyond Western-led structures.