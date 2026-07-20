Iranian Strikes On US Bases In Jordan Aided By 'Accurate Intel' From Locals, IRGC Says

Via The Cradle

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced Monday that its most recent retaliatory operations against US military assets in Jordan were carried out with "cooperation and accurate information" provided by the Jordanian people.

"Honorable people and troops of Jordan, thank you for your sincere cooperation and accurate information that led to the precise targeting of US forces… and the destruction of 20 shelters where child-killing US forces were stationed in the Al-Azraq (Muwaffaq Salti) Base," it said. The IRGC added that those operations resulted in "the killing of dozens of US terrorist forces."

"With your help, the fighters of the IRGC Aerospace Force targeted large C17 transport planes and P8 command and control planes of the invading US army at Aqaba Airport with ballistic missiles and caused heavy damage to a number of them," it went on to say. "Thank you again for your efforts and cooperation," the IRGC said in another message addressing the people of Jordan.

Iran's retaliatory strikes have inflicted heavy damage on US sites and assets in Jordan over the past several days since US President Donald Trump renewed a brutal campaign of strikes against the Islamic Republic.

Tehran's latest operations have killed a minimum of four US soldiers, including at least three in Jordan. Another has been killed in Iraq.

New satellite imagery, released by Soar Atlas, reveals additional damage at Washington’s Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. The satellite imagery appears to show damage to at least two aircraft hangars, a large impact site near troop accommodation areas, and several destroyed shelters.

Satellite images from Jordan’s King Faisal Air Base, which hosts US troops, showed extensive damage as well.

The IRGC also detailed its latest, overnight operations against US sites in Kuwait on 20 July – launched in response to Washington’s ninth consecutive night of violent bombardment against Iran.

It said early on Monday that the 22nd wave of Operation Victory 2 targeted US military assets at Kuwait’s Ali al-Salem Air Base.

Satellite imagery reportedly shows extensive damage at US military base in Jordan

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New satellite images from SoarAtlas reportedly reveal additional damage at Jordan's Muwaffaq Salti Air Base following Tehran's retaliatory response against the sources of aggression in the… pic.twitter.com/7DwLVnpsd2 — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) July 20, 2026

According to the statement, a US early-warning radar system was completely destroyed. Additionally, a warehouse containing aviation equipment and spare parts, as well as a hangar housing US MQ-9 drones, were hit, setting several drones on fire, according to the IRGC.

The statement urged Kuwaiti citizens to be aware of Washington’s use of its territory for attacks on Iran, and for its wars and interventions across West Asia in general.

Another IRGC statement released Monday provided further details on the Iranian strike against the Al-Tanf Base in Syria, carried out on July 17 in response to a US attack that killed several Iranian troops last week.

The US claims it has withdrawn from all bases in Syria, including Al-Tanf, where for years it trained extremist militants linked to ISIS. It remains unclear what US presence remains in Syria. The IRGC said its "surprise attack" on Al-Tanf was "dedicated to the martyred soldiers of Bampur" and "killed a number of US soldiers."

Video captures the moment that several Iranian medium to intermediate-range ballistic missiles struck Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan overnight, killing at least two and injuring several other American Servicemembers. pic.twitter.com/cJz39E1LvP — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 18, 2026

"The Strait of Hormuz remained under the full control of the Iranian Armed Forces," IRNA further quoted the IRGC as saying.

Earlier on Monday, Iran said it hit and demobilized two tankers moving through the strait, under orders from the US. The announcements follow heavy overnight attacks carried out by Washington against Iran.

US airstrikes hit multiple cities including Tabriz, Chabahar, Konarak, Bandar Mahshahr and Bandar Imam Khomeini. Washington’s strikes southwest of Tabriz killed one person and wounded several others, according to IRNA.

Jordanians celebrate as Iranian missiles rain down on American positions. pic.twitter.com/6nMF6RKG1X — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) July 18, 2026

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said after midnight that it "began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran … for the ninth consecutive night," adding that "the strikes will continue degrading Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting… Hormuz."