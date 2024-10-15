Iranian TV Shows Quds Force Chief After Deemed 'Missing' For Two Weeks

The head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's (IRGC) Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, has been spotted at a military funeral in Tehran after not being seen for two weeks. US media reports earlier this month described that the general "has not been seen in public since Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a massive air strike on Beirut on Sept. 27."

On Tuesday he was shown on state TV attending the the funeral ceremony for General Abbas Nilforoushan, who had been killed in the same Israeli airstrike on Beirut which took out Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Nilforoushan's body was only days ago recovered from deep under the rubble in the south Beirut district of Dahieh.

West Asia News Agency via Reuters

Qaani's public appearance is significant given that rumors and rampant speculation had led to regional and international media issuing reports saying he either died in an Israeli strike or was under arrest by the government of Iran.

For example, nearly a week ago Middle East Eye issued a report saying that Qaani was being detained by Iran in order to question him about the circumstances of the series of major security breaches exploited by Israel.

MEE had also said at the time that "Speculation has mounted online and in the media that Qaani was wounded or killed in Israel’s continuous bombardment of Beirut’s southern suburbs."

AFP now reports of his new appearance in downtown Tehran:

Qaani – who heads the Quds Force, the IRGC’s foreign operations arm – had disappeared from public view and was rumored in some media to have been targeted in an Israeli strike on Lebanon. He appeared Tuesday at the funeral, clad in the IRGC’s green military uniform. Nilforoushan’s casket was paraded through the packed streets of Tehran after a funeral ceremony at Imam Hossein Square in the city center.

After weeks of speculation and false reports, IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Qaani was seen in an IRIB live broadcasting along with other officials receiving the body of Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan at Mehrabad Airport. pic.twitter.com/AmDfWqK8pY — PressTV Extra (@PresstvExtra) October 15, 2024

Interestingly, some other Western reports had speculated that Qaani had suffered a heart attack or that his health was deteriorating. But he looks healthy in the newly released footage.

As Jerusalem Post highlights, "Last week, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news channel claimed that the IRGC General Ebrahim Jabbari had told state media that Qaani was in full health and would be receiving the Medal of Conquest from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the near future."

Iran has remained defiant in the face of an expected Israeli retaliation for the Oct.1st Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israel. Yoav Gallant has said Israel’s response will be "deadly, precise, and surprising."

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Brigadier General Esmail Qaani attended the funeral procession of Martyr Major General Abbas Nilforoushan in Tehran on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/r2PoRTLYmK — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) October 15, 2024

Tehran has in response said that it desires de-escalation and peace, but stands ready to respond against any aggression. "The Islamic Republic of Iran does not want to escalate tensions or war, but we are ready for any situation. We are prepared for war, but also for peace. This is Iran’s firm position,” foreign minister Abbas Aragchi said Sunday.