Iranians Frustrated By China, Russia For Meager Response To Israeli Strikes

Via Middle East Eye

China and Russia's response to Israel's attacks on Iran has drawn widespread criticism, with many deeming the reactions insufficient and delayed.

The Tehran-based Ham-Mihan daily newspaper emphasized that given the extensive promotion of strategic relations between Tehran, Moscow and Beijing in recent years, there was an expectation that Russia and China would officially condemn the attacks on Iran.

The newspaper wrote: "Three days passed after the Israeli military attack on sites in three Iranian provinces before China’s foreign ministry responded. The Russian foreign ministry spokesperson also commented on the attack only hours afterwards. In the end, neither Beijing nor Moscow condemned Israel's actions."

Via Reuters

The daily continued to criticize the stances of these two countries, comparing them to some European nations that have tense relations with Iran.

As western sanctions against Iran have increased in recent years, Tehran has strengthened economic ties with Moscow and Beijing, with one key outcome being the sale of cheap oil to China.

However, the expansion of these political ties has consistently faced criticism within Iran and discontent has intensified following recent direct conflicts between Iran and Israel.

Calls for direct military action against Israel

A newspaper affiliated with Iran’s so-called "hardliners" has called for direct military action against Israel, arguing such attacks are essential for ensuring regional stability.

In an article titled "Killing the Dog", the Agaah daily emphasized the need to intensify military confrontations with Israel, saying: "Attacks on the interests of the Zionist regime worldwide guarantee the security of the region." The report featured images of Israel’s political and military leaders alongside suggested targets, including military and economic centers.

This is not the first instance Agaah has advocated direct action against Israel. Last month, the daily released a list of sites that could potentially be targeted by Hezbollah’s missiles and drones. The list included food factories, power facilities, technology plants and chemical production sites.

Moreover, the Dimona nuclear plant was identified as a target for Hezbollah, reportedly within range of Iran’s Fateh-110 missiles.

Ex-legislator: Iran’s diplomacy hampered by internal conflicts

The former head of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission has criticized the government's handling of "extremist" groups within the country, saying they are undermining diplomatic efforts.

In an op-ed, Hashmatullah Falahat Pishe argued that the failure to unify domestic political forces has led to setbacks in the nation’s foreign policy. "Diplomacy is accepted and trusted globally when it reflects a unified and strong voice within a country. Therefore, the key obstacles to diplomacy here are internal," he wrote, adding: "Mr Pezeshkian’s government must address these issues first."

Falahat Pishe also mentioned Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s recent visits to nine Middle Eastern countries, stressing that the activities of extremist groups in Iran have undermined these diplomatic efforts.

"This shows the government has not yet resolved its internal challenges with extremist factions. The government must first prove its ability to address foreign policy issues internally. Only then can diplomacy succeed," he concluded.