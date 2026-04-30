Iran's Ghalibaf Tells Iranians 'Unify' As US Blockade Seeks To 'Make Us Collapse From Within'

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who has since the war's start and prior assassinations of top leaders including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei become the most visible figurehead representing the Islamic Republic to the world, has continued trolling the United States even as President Trump is renewing fresh military strikes amid an uneasy extended ceasefire and ongoing US naval blockade of Iranian ports.

He stated Wednesday that the United States' naval blockade of the country has a goal to create division and "make us collapse from within." His message was delivered through state TV and he is warning citizens about "maintaining unity" in the face of this unprecedented economic and military pressure.

Ghalibaf went on to explain that Trump falsely "divides the country into two groups: hardliners and moderates, and then immediately talks about a naval blockade to force Iran into submission through economic pressure and internal discord," according to more from state media sources.

via state media

"The enemy has entered a new phase and wants to activate economic pressure and internal division through naval blockade and media hype to weaken or even make us collapse from within," he continued, urging Iranians that the only solution is to keep national unity amid the assault.

This hearkens back to Trump having said earlier this month that the Iranian government was "seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so."

This was quickly followed by reports that Ghalibaf himself was being sidelined by the IRGC when it comes to the next potential US-Iranian talks. But Tehran quickly rejected reports that the influential parliament speaker had been removed from the negotiating team.

As for definitions of 'hardline vs. moderate' - these are somewhat superficial and manufactured by the West (akin to prior Middle East wars and regime change operations, with one recent example being so-called "moderate rebels" in Syria).

With the MSM and Iran, this is based fundamentally on speculation from afar and circular logic. Any Iranian official who is against pursuing more negotiations - while understandably coming to the conclusion that Washington can't be trusted (after it bombed Iran twice during talks) - gets automatically labelled 'hardliner' by the MSM, and this also carries all kinds of implications overlapping with radical Islam. The idea is to make anyone not amenable to Washington and Israeli plans for the region look irrational and fanatical - even if their decisions might be rational and understandable based on Iranian national self-interest and survival.

Meanwhile Ghalibaf has continued trolling the US on X over rising oil and gas prices, which again suggests that Tehran is settling in for a long war, and is willing to endure and survive politically...

3 days in, no well exploded.We could extend to 30 and livestream the well here.

That was the kind of junk advice the US admin gets from people like Bessent who also push the blockade theory and cranked oil up to $120+. Next stop:140. The issue isn't the theory, it's the mindset. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 29, 2026

The longer the Hormuz standoff goes, and the more the anti-Tehran rhetoric flows out of the White House and from Trump on Truth Social, the more likely the Iranian so-called hardliners are to influence broader numbers of Iranian leaders and sectors of the public. This is especially if Tehran gets bombed again, which is looking likely.

Yet Washington is hoping that it actually produces the opposite: admin officials have expressed hope that common Iranians would take to the streets in large numbers, with regime collapse being the end goal.