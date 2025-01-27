Iran's IRGC Confirms Purchase Of Russian Advanced Sukhoi-35 Jets In First

The Islamic Republic appears to be gearing up for four years of the new Trump administration, as the US President carries a big stick but has also vowed to wind-down war hot spots around the world, particularly in Gaza and Ukraine.

Already, one big geopolitical result of US sanctions related to the Ukraine war has been to push Moscow and Tehran into a closer security relationship, which has seen Iranian suicide drones used with regularity on the Ukraine battlefield, and even reports of ballistic missile transfers (officially denied by Tehran).

But on Monday Reuters and other agencies have cited a senior Revolutionary Guards Commander (IRGC) to say Iran has purchased Russian-made Sukhoi-35 fighter jets.

Source: Russian military/Shutterstock.com

Never before have the Iranians confirmed the purchase of advanced Su-35 jets, though for years it's been well-known that they have significant Russian military equipment.

"Whenever necessary, we make military purchases to strengthen our air, land and naval forces… The production of military equipment has also accelerated," the deputy Coordinator of the Khatam-ol-Anbia Central Headquarters announced in a statement.

"If the enemy acts foolishly, it will taste the bitter taste of being hit by our missiles, and none of its interests in the Occupied Territories will remain safe," Shadmani continued in reference to Iran's archnemesis Israel.

Iran has been forced to retreat from post-Assad Syria, and its proxy Hezbollah has suffered devastating losses, especially the death last year of Secretary-General Hussein Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike, which was the single biggest blow yet.

As for the new jets, it's unclear whether these transfers have taken place yet, or how many have been ordered. Russia has seen its trade and defense relationship strengthened with non-aligned and especially so-called pariah states like North Korea and Iran.

Reports commonly estimate that Iran's Air Force only possesses a few dozen strike aircraft which already includes some older Russian jets as well as very aged American jets which were acquired before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Crucially this comes in the wake of last-year's unprecedented tit-for-tat exchange of missile and drones strikes between Iran and Israel.

Neither side ultimately disclosed the true extent of damage or possible casualties from the exchanges which were related do soaring Gaza tensions, and the fact that Iran is a big supporter of anti-Israel proxies Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iraqi Shia paramilitary organizations.

Trump has also vowed 'maximum pressure' against Iran, so no doubt this a potential near-future confrontation with Washington is big on the minds of the Ayatollah and his IRGC commanders.