Iran's Nuclear Facilities To Be Rebuilt "With Greater Strength": President Pezeshkian

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has reiterated in fresh weekend comments to state media that the Islamic Republic is not seeking to build a nuclear weapons; however, he did say something sure to catch the attention the United States and Israel.

He asserted that Tehran will rebuild its nuclear facilities "with greater strength" following the US bombing of three nuclear complexes during the June war with Israel. "Destroying buildings and factories will not create a problem for us, we will rebuild and with greater strength," the Iranian president stated.

The defiant warning to the world is important as President Trump has in the recent past said he's willing to attack Iran again should it try and restart its nuclear facilities which were bombed in June.

Pezeshkian had made the comments during a visit to Iran's own Atomic Energy Organization. He met with top officials who will be presumably tasked with rebuilding and repairing Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.

The White House has repeatedly boasted of having "obliterated" Tehran's ability to make the next big step toward an operational nuclear weapon. Tehran has always insisted its program is purely for domestic nuclear energy purposes, and the Ayatollah over the years has decried nukes as 'unIslamic'.

President Pezeshkian on Sunday stressed Iran's nuclear plans are designed to "meet the essential needs of the people and enhance national welfare." Interestingly he also signaled expanse of nuclear plants with the help of Russia.

There have been reports of renewed and stepped up activity at Iran's nuclear facilities of late. According to Newsweek:

Satellite imagery published by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank last month showed renewed activity at its nuclear facilities. Iran is not actively enriching uranium, but fresh movement has been detected at its nuclear sites, Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, said on October 29. Iran still has hold of uranium enriched at 60 percent, and it is "very, very important" for international investigators to work out how it's being used, Grossi told The Associated Press last week. Tehran could build as many as 10 nuclear bombs with its stockpile, should it take the step to weaponizing the material, he said.

Given the chances there could be another round of direct fighting between archenemies Israel and Iran, the Iranians could now be more willing to secretly pursue nuclear warheads.

After all, a number of governments which did not have nuclear or other significant WMD capability have been toppled over the years - from Libya to Iraq to Syria. Ironically the West often used the 'WMD' threat as a false pretext for military action.