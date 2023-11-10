Iraq Combat Vet Explains Why The US Might Be Marching On The Middle East Again Soon

Former Army drill instructor and Iraq combat veteran 'Angry Cops' offers some interesting evidence that suggests the US military is gearing up for a major deployment to the Middle East.

Where specifically? It's hard to say.

While all eyes are currently on Israel and Gaza, US air forces are striking targets in Syria, naval units are intercepting drones and missiles from Yemen and tensions are rising with Lebanon and Iran.

It's clear from previous statements by US and Israeli officials that Iran is the ultimate target of the growing conflict, and if this is the case there is no doubt American troops would be involved.

'Angry Cops' points out that two odd command decisions made simultaneously by two different military branches hint that the US government is about to take on a war posture, and they may deploy troops very soon...