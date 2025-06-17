IRGC Claims Direct Missile Hit On Israel's Mossad Headquarters

After a night of more Iranian ballistic missile attacks on Israel, in response to Tel Aviv leading a war of regime change targeting Tehran, social media images have featured Mossad headquarters near Tel Aviv with huge plumes of black smoke above it.

Glilot military intel base appeared to be on fire after a ballistic missile reportedly struck it. Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is hailing the 'success' of the targeted attack. "This morning, the IRGC’s aerospace forces carried out a strike on the center of military intelligence of the Zionist regime's army, Aman, and the Zionist regime’s center for planning terrorist operations, Mossad, in Tel Aviv, despite Israel’s advanced defense systems, and this center is now on fire," the Tasnim news agency quoted an official statement as saying.

The Israeli military has downplayed the incident, claiming instead that damage was limited to a parking lot; however, Israeli media reported that in the vicinity are secret backup sites tied to Unit 8200, Israel’s elite cyber intelligence division, which may have been destroyed or suffered serious damage.

Both sides are clearly trying to take out the other's military and intelligence leadership and sites. Israeli warplanes are also especially focusing on destroying Iranian oil depots in order to wreck the Islamic Republic's economy.

On the other side, Israel also continued to tout battlefield successes. Israel has announced its forces killed a senior Iranian general overnight, shortly after eliminating his predecessor. The campaign against Iran’s nuclear program and Iran’s retaliatory missile attacks on Israel is now in its fifth day.

Despite widely circulating footage like the below, the Israeli government has not confirmed a hit on Mossad HQ, and is unlikely to offer verification:

⚡️Iran strikes Mossad headquarters in Israel's Herzliya, SNN reports pic.twitter.com/K87vh7nm00 — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 17, 2025

According to IDF statements in Israeli media:

An airstrike Monday night killed Maj. Gen. Ali Shadmani, the new head of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, also known as Iran’s military emergency command. He had only been on the job for some four days, having replaced Maj. Gen. Gholam Ali Rashid, who was killed on Friday in Israel’s opening strikes against Iran. The IDF said Shadmani was de facto Iran’s most senior military commander, the “war chief of staff,” and was considered the closest remaining military figure to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has meanwhile said on Tuesday, "I warn the Iranian dictator from continuing to commit war crimes and firing missiles at Israeli citizens."

The Mossad headquarters in Gililot, Tel Aviv, has been confirmed hit by at least one Iranian ballistic missile. https://t.co/g58pvFFNOU pic.twitter.com/MkWeql74P9 — Egypt's Intel Observer (@EGYOSINT) June 17, 2025

“He should remember what was the fate of a dictator in a country neighboring Iran who chose this path against the state of Israel,” Katz added, in reference to Saddam Hussein.

Such a comparison should be deeply alarming, given the overthrow of Saddam in the wake of Bush's 2003 and invasion destabilized much of the whole region for years, leading to the rise of ISIS - and the US 'forever' occupation.