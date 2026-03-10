IRGC Says Iran, Not US, Will Determine War's End As Trump Threatens Strikes '20 Times Harder' If Hormuz Transit Blocked

Summary:

Pentagon claims "winning": After ten days into Operation Epic Fury, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth lists objectives that include destroying Iran's missile infrastructure, defense industry, navy, and ensuring Tehran is "permanently" denied nuclear weapons.

Trump's mixed messaging as war could end 'soon' while saying Iran's military is crippled, but also warns Tehran would be hit "20 times harder" if it disrupts oil traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Signs of Washington officials looking for an offramp. A mere few days ago Trump stressed the US would stop at nothing short of Iran's "unconditional surrender" - but that continues to look dubious.

Iran rejects U.S. narrative: The IRGC says its missile program remains intact and claims it is firing larger salvos with heavier warheads, while officials insist Iran, not Washington, will decide when the war ends .

Regional escalation especially in Lebanon: Heavy IDF fighting continues with Hezbollah in Lebanon, while Gulf states intercept missiles and drones, and all the while Iranian leaders say US and Israeli regime-change efforts have failed and vow to prepare for a "long war" - even involving those who host American bases in region.

* * *

Ten days of Operation Epic Fury have passed, and War Secretary Pete Hegseth asserted that the United States is "winning" against the "barbarian" Iranians, and that Tehran has been "racing" toward a nuclear bomb.

He listed in a Pentagon press briefing Tuesday morning that war objectives are to destroy missiles and the defense industrial base, to destroy Iran's navy, and to ensure Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon. He stressed that the goal includes to "permanently deny Iran nuclear weapons forever."

He added: "We will not relent until the enemy is totally and entirely defeated." This comes the day after President Trump said that he believes the war could end soon, even as Iranian officials signal they are preparing for a prolonged conflict.

AFP/Getty Images

"I think the war is very complete, pretty much," Trump told CBS News. "They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no air force." Hours later in afternoon remarks from Florida, Trump warned that Iran would face massive retaliation if it tried to disrupt global oil flows, saying the United States would strike Tehran "20 times harder" if it attempted to block tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Pentagon's Tuesday morning briefing really emphasized steady destruction of Iranian missile sites - even underground ballistic launch bunkers - with heavy bunker busters. However, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has rejected Washington claims that its missile program has been destroyed, saying it is launching larger volleys of missiles with warheads weighing more than one ton.

Iran has continued retaliatory strikes on Israel and Gulf allies, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. One person was killed in Manama and two others were killed in central Israel Monday into Tuesday.

While Israel's military has heavily censored potential damage on the ground and the rate of Iran's missile and drone attacks, unverified but widespread online accounts suggest it continues to get hit hard on a nightly basis.

Tehran meanwhile has experienced some of the heaviest bombardment of the war overnight, with at least 40 people reported killed near Risalat Square. Since the start of the war, at least 460 people have been killed and 4,309 wounded in Tehran alone, according to the figures of Mehr Soroush, deputy head of the Tehran Emergency Health Department. The Iranian capital is densely packed with a size and population comparable to New York City.

⚡️ Israeli Airstrikes Hit Oil Infrastructure in Kerman, Iran pic.twitter.com/u4Drq2BgXs — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) March 10, 2026

Across Iran, more than 1,200 people have been killed and over 10,000 injured. Even the newly named Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, may have been injured - reportedly before he was declared head of the country, state media has suggested.

Mohammad Jamalian, a member of Iran’s parliamentary health committee, has said nine hospitals are no longer operational due to the ongoing bombardment. Pharmaceutical stockpiles remain sufficient for about six months, he has described according to Al Jazeera, while non-elective surgeries have been suspended to free hospital capacity for emergency cases.

The conflict continues to expand regionally, with the Bahrain military saying it has intercepted and destroyed 105 missiles and 176 drones since Iran began attacks on countries hosting American forces. There remains a big open question on whether Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will send their militaries to formally enter Operation Epic Freedom. Hawkish Senator Lindsey Graham has certainly been calling for it, saying the Gulf should do much more in its own defense.

Israel's northern front also remains active, with Israeli strikes in Lebanon having pushed the death toll there to at least 486 people as Israel and Hezbollah continue exchanging fire.

"Rally round the flag" effect in the wake of Trump's 'shock and awe-style' bombs on Tehran and elsewhere...

Powerful explosions erupt live on Iranian state TV — right from Revolution Square in Tehran



The Iranians didn't flinch, showing even more defiance and waving their country's flags even harder pic.twitter.com/Q17UvbUqI3 — RT (@RT_com) March 10, 2026

Israeli officials are also signaling that the war is far from over, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying in a visit to IDF troops, "Our aspiration is to bring the Iranian people to cast off the yoke of tyranny; ultimately, it depends on them. But there is no doubt that with the actions taken so far, we are breaking their bones – and we are not done yet."

As for the narrative from Tehran, leaders remain defiant - also as there's some degree of evidence of a "rally around the flag" effect, meaning Iranians have been filmed out in the street pledging allegiance to the nation and the new Supreme Leader. Iranian officials are loudly and boldly declaring Washington and Tel Aviv failed in their initial war objectives.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei has proven that regime change efforts have collapsed. "They thought that, in a matter of two or three days, they can go for a regime change, they can go for a rapid, clean victory, but they failed… they failed to achieve their goals at the beginning, and now, after 10 days, I think they are aimless," Foreign Minister Araghchi told PBS News Hour.

Case in point, from the speaker of the Iranian parliament right now: https://t.co/8XmCfHrk7Q pic.twitter.com/8lVJt7zQh0 — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) March 10, 2026

Araghchi also rejected claims that Iran is responsible for rising oil prices and disruptions to global shipping, describing that "This is not our plan" and that "The oil production, the transportation of oil has been slowed down or stopped not because of us, because of the attacks and aggression made by Israelis and Americans against us."

Iran says it is still prepared for a "long war" and to fight to the end. On the question of closing Hormuz, the Iranian top diplomat claimed, "We have not closed that strait. We are not preventing them to navigate in that strait. But this is the result of the aggression by Israelis and Americans, which has made the whole region insecure, unstable." Additionally the IRGC has said that Iran, not the United States, will determine when the war ends.

Pressed on Iranian strikes targeting oil facilities in the region, Araghchi insisted Tehran is acting in self-defense. "We are facing an act of aggression, which is absolutely illegal. And what we are doing is the act of self-defense, which is legal and legitimate."

Amid continuing Hormuz crisis, more analysts are waking up to fact that Iran's capability to disrupt transit through the strait has little to do with the large surface vessels that Trump has been exuberant about sinking.



Iran will use its geography and unconventional warfare. https://t.co/mwGIvPSyLE — Mohammad Ali Shabani (@mashabani) March 10, 2026

"Well, we have already warned everybody in the region that, if the US attacks us, since we cannot reach the American soil, we have to attack their bases in the region, their facilities, their installations, their assets."

Iran's foreign ministry has also taken the opportunity to fire back at European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after she said the Iranian people "deserve freedom, dignity, and the right to decide their own future."

"Please spare the hypocrisy," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on X. "You’ve made a career out of standing on the wrong side of history — green-lighting occupation, genocide, and atrocities, and now laundering U.S./Israeli crime of aggression and war crimes against Iranians."

"Where was your voice when more than 165 innocent IRANIAN little angels were massacred in the city of Minab?" he questioned. "Why don’t you say anything when hospitals, historical sites, oil facilities, diplomatic police headquarter, firefighting stations and residential neighborhoods are wickedly targeted?" He concluded that it's been: "Silence in the face of lawlessness and atrocity is nothing less than complicity."