Irony Alert: Google Suddenly Champions Free Speech As UK Crushes Online Expression

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In a stunning reversal, Google has slammed the UK for threatening to stifle free speech through its aggressive online regulations. This from the company infamous for its own censorship crusades against conservative voices and inconvenient truths. If even Google is raising the alarm, you know the situation in Britain has hit rock bottom.

The move signals a broader culture shift in Big Tech, where woke agendas are crumbling under pressure from free speech advocates. It’s no coincidence this comes after Elon Musk turned Twitter into X, a platform where ideas flow without the heavy hand of ideological gatekeepers.

Google, which has demonetized, shadow-banned, and outright censored content that doesn’t align with leftist narratives, now positions itself as a defender of open discourse, accusing Britain of threatening to stifle free speech in an escalation of US opposition to online safety rules.

The Telegraph notes that Google has specifically accused Britain of a crackdown on the free flow of information through its ‘Online Safety Act’ and related regulations.

Key points from Google’s stance include concerns over the Act’s broad scope, which they argue could suppress open discourse by forcing platforms to over-censor content to avoid massive fines (up to 10% of global revenue).

Google has also previously criticized the funding mechanism for the crackdown, stating in a response to Ofcom: “The use of the worldwide revenue approach … risks stifling UK growth, and consequently affecting the quality and variety of services offered to UK users, by potentially driving services with low UK revenue out of the UK, or stopping companies from launching services in the UK.”

This ties into broader fears that the rules prioritize “safety” at the expense of fundamental rights, potentially leading to tech exodus or reduced innovation.

No additional direct quotes from Google appear in the public snippets, but the article frames their opposition as part of mounting transatlantic tensions, with Google contacted for comment on the matter. If you have access to the full piece, there might be more nuance.

Remember when Google scrubbed its calendar of DEI dates like Pride and Black History Month? That was a clear sign the winds were changing. As we covered earlier, it’s evidence of a culture shift away from forced diversity mandates.

But Google’s pivot isn’t happening in a vacuum. Credit goes to Elon Musk, who bought Twitter and rebranded it as X, transforming it into a bastion for free speech. Under Musk, X has resisted government overreach, allowing voices from all sides to thrive without fear of arbitrary takedowns. This has forced competitors like Google to rethink their own stifling policies, lest they lose users to platforms that actually value liberty.

The UK’s descent into speech suppression has been rapid and alarming.

In the latest crazy case, a UK man was jailed for 18 months over two tweets that were viewed just 33 times—insanity that highlights how far the state has gone in punishing thought crimes.

These cases build on a pattern of overreach, where British authorities prioritize “safety” over fundamental rights, echoing globalist efforts to control narratives on immigration, politics, and more.

President Trump’s allies have repeatedly criticised Britain’s pioneering legislative attempt to curb abuse and other harms online. Vice President JD Vance has warned the UK was following a “dark path” on free expression while Elon Musk’s X has urged that “free speech will suffer” under the rules.

Trump himsef this week suspended a $40 billion tech deal with the UK over its free speech crackdown, a move that underscores America’s commitment to First Amendment principles, and a clear sign that Trump will not stay silent on Britain’s freedom crushing policies.

The President has also offered asylum to British citizens being treated as “thought criminals” in their own country.

If Google is now exposing this evisceration of free speech, it must be dire. This isn’t just a policy disagreement; it’s a wake-up call that the tide is turning against censorship regimes worldwide.

