Islam, Marxism, Tyranny Ascendant

Authored by Eric Utter via AmericanThinker.com,

Canada, the U.K., and France are rapidly morphing into Muslim nations.

Iran is run by a motley collection of itinerant thugs and Islamic terrorists. Russia is run by an extreme authoritarian. China, North Korea, Cuba, and various other nations have a communist government. Daniel Ortega is a dictator, like many others, one who recently announced he was suspending elections in Nicaragua.

The EU renders the will of the people in several European nations effectively moot.

In Hungary, Victor Orban’s Fidesz Party was recently raided, their servers confiscated.

Romanian presidential elections were cancelled back in 2024. And the beat — or beatdown — goes sadly on.

In Germany, efforts are underway to outright ban the Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) party, that nation’s largest opposition party. The ruling Social Democrats and their Brownshirts SS Stasi political police have hilariously been attempting to prove that the AfD is a danger to democracy, largely the way rabidly insane Democrats have said about President Trump and his supporters here in the United States.

Local ruling authorities have gone so far as to change the election rules, allowing local election boards to ban individual candidates if they purportedly harbor “doubts” about “their loyalty to the constitution.”

Meaning, they pose a threat to their power.

“Socialism” is on the rise in Europe, including in formerly sane and conservative countries like Hungary. And it is indisputably having a moment in the United States.

That is because leftists, like the practitioners of Islam, never rest, never flag -- and will never do so — in their manically obsessive quest to destroy freedom and prosperity.

Simply put, if either one of these two ideologies were ever to prevail across the West, the world would enter a new Dark Age, economically, morally, politically, and spiritually. That is what happens when those in power seek to deny the unalienable rights granted to us by our Creator. And that is what happens when those currently in power allow it to, whether through greed or suicidal empathy.

Here in the U.S., the Democrat party would suspend elections in a heartbeat if the people in it thought they could get away with it. And “RINOs” (Republicans in name only) might let them get away with it, sooner rather than later. It is ironic that Democrats claim the same of President Trump and his supporters, who actually are trying to uphold the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, among other founding principles.

As for Germany? Germans must push back, bigly, if they want to ensure they retain some liberty and rights, like the right to vote for whom you want.

Or there will be no Alternative for Deutschland.

Not now. Not ever.

Islam and Marxism share one depraved goal: the utter destruction of the West and its values.

If these twin malignant afflictions were to prevail, it would plunge the earth into darkness and despair.

And even the earth wouldn’t be big enough for the both of them. What then?

Views expressed in this article are opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ZeroHedge.