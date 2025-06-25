Israel & The CIA Agree With Trump On 'Destruction' Of Iran's Nuclear Capability

Israel’s military chief of staff as well as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have spoken up following President Trump's words before Wednesday's NATO summit which declared Iran's nuclear program 'obliterated'.

The Israeli military agrees, saying that the program suffered "systemic" damage and was set back years due to both the Israeli warplane attacks, as well as the large-scale US B-2 bomber raids on three main facilities.

"According to the assessment of senior officials in the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Intelligence Directorate, the damage to the nuclear program is not a pinpoint strike but a systemic one – the cumulative achievement allows us to determine that Iran’s nuclear project sustained severe, broad, and deep damage and has been set back by years," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said Wednesday. Via Sky News

The military further declared that IDF's goal of the "immediate existential threat" from Iran has been met.

Trump too said Wednesday, "Last weekend, the United States successfully carried out a massive precision strike on Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities and it was very, very successful."

Netanyahu has also offered his agreement - at least on the Fordow site:

The US’ strike on the Fordow nuclear facility in Iran has eliminated critically important infrastructure and rendered it inoperable, with attacks by the US and Israel setting back Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons by many years, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on behalf of the Israel Atomic Energy Commission (IAEC). "The devastating US strike on Fordow destroyed the site's critical infrastructure and rendered the enrichment facility inoperable. We assess that the American strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, combined with Israeli strikes on other elements of Iran's military nuclear program, has set back Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons by many years," the statement reads. It noted that this "achievement can continue indefinitely if Iran does not get access to nuclear material."

Interestingly, the Israeli side is also confirming the use of ground commandos that breached Iran during the 12-day conflict.

Commando units, along with the Israeli Air Force, carried out "deception" tactics that helped Israel gain control of Iran’s airspace as well as other strategic goals, the IDF's Zamir revealed further.