Israel Already Requesting A Second THAAD Missile Defense Battery From US

It was only within the past few days that Israeli leaders confirmed a US-supplied THAAD anti-ballistic missile system has become operational on the ground in Israel. This marked a major development which has effectively put American troops directly in harm's way at a moment Israel is still readying to retaliate against Iran for the Oct.1st ballistic missile attack.

But just after the arrival of the first THAAD (or Terminal High Altitude Area Defense), the Israeli government is already requesting that a second one be deployed from the US, according to Israel's Channel 12 on Friday.

Times of Israel notes that "Each battery consists of six truck-mounted launchers, 48 interceptors, radio and radar equipment, and requires 95 soldiers to operate."

Already some 100 American soldiers are on the ground manning the first THAAD, but a second battery would bring that total to around 200 US soldiers deployed in Israel. There's as yet been no indication that the Pentagon plans to ship a second battery.

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh on Tuesday described that "An advance team of military personnel and some of the initial components needed to operate the missile battery arrived in Israel yesterday [Monday], with additional personnel and components scheduled to arrive in the coming days with a goal of making the THAAD fully capable in the near future."

"This decision was made as part of the broader adjustments the U.S. military has made in recent months to support the defense of Israel and protect Americans from attacks by Iran and Iranian-aligned militias," she continued.

The White House says it has been briefed by the Netanyahu government on what targets in Iran are expected to be hit, as Israel's retaliation remains imminent. But it seems Tel Aviv is already begging for more and more equipment and missiles from the Pentagon.

"Israel faces a looming shortage of interceptor missiles as it shores up air defenses to protect the country from attacks by Iran and its proxies, according to industry executives, former military officials and analysts," FT wrote this week.

"The US is racing to help close gaps in Israel’s protective shield, announcing on Sunday the deployment of a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile battery, ahead of an expected retaliatory strike from Israel on Iran that risks further regional escalation."

Israel competing with Zelensky in the "gimme gimme gimme" category. Why can't we use the missile defense weapons that WE paid for to protect OUR country? https://t.co/aHKdL1ocdY — Daniel McAdams (@DanielLMcAdams) October 18, 2024

One analyst and former US senior defense official, Dana Stroul, was cited in the same report as saying that "Israel’s munitions issue is serious." Stroul, a pro-Israel and anti-Iran hawk, has described that "If Iran responds to an Israel attack [with a massive air strike campaign], and Hizbollah joins in too, Israel air defenses will be stretched."

Israel is likely to keep asking for more, and despite billions of dollars already pledged - and based on prior patterns - Washington is likely to oblige... just as it's been doing for the constant similar requests out of Ukraine.