Israel Angrily Halts Delegation To D.C. After US Allows UN Ceasefire Resolution To Pass

In a Monday vote, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted for the first time a resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. It was put forward by the council's non-permanent members, and fourteen countries backed the resolution, while the US abstained.

The resolution "demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan respected by all parties leading to a permanent sustainable ceasefire, and also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages."

The language was reportedly meticulously crafted towards avoiding a Washington veto, which occurred in several prior attempted ceasefire votes. The US has thus far vetoed no less that four previous drafts. However, last Friday saw Russia and China veto a draft resolution, as they charged that the language essentially allowed a greenlight for Israel to go into Rafah.

The Monday resolution was brought forward by the following non-permanent members of the security council: Algeria, Ecuador, Guyana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, South Korea and Switzerland. It also expressed concern "about the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip" and condemned acts of terrorism and hostage-taking, but fell short of identifying Hamas by name.

On the question of the controversial move by the US to not veto it even though the Biden admin wanted to see specific language condemning Hamas, Al Jazeera writes:

This time, the US let this pass; they negotiated it, they tried to change it a bit, and they were not happy with the fact that it did not condemn Hamas. Two diplomatic sources said that un the run-up to the vote, the US was proposing its own amendment to put in a line condemning Hamas, but they decided not to.

This illustrates that the Biden administration finds itself more and more on the defensive regarding Israel's growing international isolation, after the reported Palestinian death toll has soared well past 30,000.

The French ambassador to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, hailed the resolution's adoption as showing the UNSC can "still act when all of its members make the necessary effort to discharge their mandate." He told the session: "The Security Council’s silence on Gaza was becoming deafening, it is high time now for the council to finally contribute to finding a solution."

China too took the opportunity to chastise Washington: "After repeated vetoes of the council’s actions, the United States finally decided to stop obstructing the council’s demands for an immediate ceasefire. Despite all this, the US still tried to find all kinds of excuses and made accusations against China," China's envoy Zhang Jun said. And Russia said it is an important "vote in favor of peace."

Israel is not happy, also seeing in this an example of the Biden White House essentially caving to pro-Palestinian demands. Later in the morning on Monday it is being widely reported that PM Netanyahu has halted a planned visit to Washington by an Israeli delegation. The two allies were expected to discuss current tensions surrounding a Rafah ground offensive at the White House.

"The delegation, originally travelling to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden’s White House, was meant to meet with US officials on Israel’s planned invasion of Rafah," regional media details. The White House in response said it is "very disappointed that the Israelis won't be coming" while also stressing official US policy toward Israel hasn't changed despite the passage of the UN resolution.

Netanyahu's office explained the drastic move thusly, "The US retreated from its consistent position in the Security Council linking a ceasefire with the release of the hostages."