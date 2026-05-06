Israel Attacks Beirut For First Time In Nearly A Month Assassination Raid

The Lebanon ceasefire seems definitively off, as the capital of Beirut has come under heavy attack on Wednesday, with Israeli officials describing the military action as a targeted assassination of a top Hezbollah commander.

"Israeli forces have targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs for the second time today, causing a loud explosion and extensive damage," Al Jazeera reports. "The Israeli army confirmed the attack and said that it was targeting a commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force."

IAF file image

This marks the first day in nearly a month that Israeli jets have bombed Beirut, given the relative period of calm during a US-mediated ceasefire.

"The IDF has just struck in Beirut the commander of the Radwan Force in the Hezbollah terror organization to eliminate him," an Israeli statement has confirmed.

Defense Minister Israel Katz says that Radwan Force operatives "were responsible for firing [rockets] at Israeli communities and harming IDF soldiers."

"No terrorist has immunity, Israel’s long arm will reach every enemy and murderer. We promised to bring security to the residents of the north. This is how we act, and this is how we will continue to act," the statement added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also confirmed that he ordered the military to carry out the killing. Al Jazeera provides some further details as follows:

Israeli warplanes targeted an apartment with three missiles in the vicinity of Haret Hreik in the southern suburbs of Beirut, NNA reported. Jets were also reportedly flying at a very low altitude over the Bekaa Valley.

This strongly suggests Lebanon is on the brink of once again entering full-fledged fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. Already a conflict has been raging in the far south, but now Israeli forces seem to be expanding to a total aerial operation once again.

The conflict goes back to the wake of Oct.7, 2023 and Gaza war. But Hezbollah's entry was also renewed following Trump's Operation Epic Fury. Hezbollah had successively joined the fight both related to the Palestinian and the Iranians.

As reports circulating that Iran and the U.S. inch closer to a possible framework to end the war, Israel hits Beirut’s southern suburb in a serious breach of the ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/lXuvPnXOtL — Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@Alihashem) May 6, 2026

If Israel returns to unleashing a series of massive bombing waves on the capital Beirut, which many ordinary Lebanese have chaffed at - it could have serious repercussions for the ultra-fragile Iran ceasefire across the Gulf.