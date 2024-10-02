Israel Bans UN Chief From The Country After Statement Failing To Condemn Iran

The Israeli government is fuming at UN chief Antonio Guterres' response to the Tuesday night massive Iranian ballistic missile attack which pummeled Tel Aviv and area bases and infrastructure.

The United Nations Secretary-General wrote Tuesday evening as an initial reaction, "I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation. This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire."

However, he made no mention of Iran, which at that very moment had sent nearly 200 ballistic missiles - reportedly including hypersonic missiles - into Israel.

Israel sees the omission as purposeful, and as indicative of the UN's refusal to condemn Iran. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday blasted Guterres for failing to "unequivocally" condemn Iran's missile attack, which was the largest in history (given it was comprised entirely of heavy ballistic missiles).

As a result, Israel has now declared Guterres persona non grata - effectively barring him from entering the country.

"Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran’s heinous attack on Israel, as almost every country in the world has done, does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil," Katz wrote on X.

He went on to charge the UN chief with giving "backing to terrorists, rapists, and murderers" and castigated him as "a stain on the history of the UN."

Israeli officials and Guterres have frequently clashed going all the way back to the Oct.7 terror attacks. Tel Aviv has complained that the UN head only selectively condemns atrocities. Guterres often highlights the rising Palestinian death toll, but Israeli leaders see him as conspicuously quiet on the subject of Israeli casualties.

Last Friday's Israeli assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah resulted in Guterres calling for all sides "step back from the brink" and warning against "an all-out war."

Katz responded at the time: "Israel will continue to defend its citizens and uphold its national dignity, with or without Antonio Guterres." Tensions have been on edge ever since, and now the UN Secretary-General is banned from Israeli territory.