Israel Blocks All Humanitarian Aid To Gaza As Ceasefire Could Collapse

Regional Mideast sources are widely reporting that Israel's military has halted the entry of all humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip at a moment tens of thousands of Palestinians continue returning to their homes, especially in the war-ravaged north.

Phase one of the fragile ceasefire agreement has ended, but some Israeli hostages still remain captive in the Strip, and there's as yet no word that the sides have come to an agreement on the phase two part of the plan. Currently, there's talk of simply extending phase one, and the guns have remained silent so far.

But that may change given the cessation of food, medicine, and water shipments to the Strip. Both sides continue making threats, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signaled the air and ground war could soon resume. Palestinians are accusing Israel of seeking to change the terms and framework of the ceasefire.

Getty Images

Netanyahu’s office said Sunday that "the entry of all goods and supplies to the Gaza Strip will be halted" - warning that this is due to Hamas rejecting the continuation of peace talks proposed by US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

"Israel will not allow a ceasefire without a release of our hostages," the statement said. "If Hamas persists in its refusal, there will be additional consequences."

The first phase of the agreement officially ended on Saturday, but Al Jazeera reports that "Netanyahu’s office said Israel has agreed to a proposal by Witkoff to extend the first phase of the ceasefire for six weeks during Ramadan – the Muslim holy month that began over the weekend – and the Jewish Passover holiday, which ends on April 20."

A Hamas spokesman has responded by calling the blocked aid convoys a "cheap blackmail" and a "coup" on the ceasefire agreement. Hamas is urging international mediators to intervene.

"Netanyahu's decision to stop aid going into Gaza once again shows the ugly face of the Israeli occupation... The international community must apply pressure on the Israeli government to stop starving our people," the Hamas spokesman said.

Since the ceasefire was first agreed to in mid-January, thousands of trucks have entered Gaza each week, but given hundreds of thousands are starving and without continued access to basic necessities of life such as medicines - the situation remains desperate.

Many have accused Biden of setting up the conditions for a total aid blockade of the Gaza Strip...

Remember how many months Biden officials spent telling you Israel wasn’t deliberately blocking aid to Gaza? Yet, somehow, Israel can turn the switch on and off whenever they choose.



This is an open, public declaration of the intent to commit a war crime. pic.twitter.com/QyR0aRYY4S — Assal Rad (@AssalRad) March 2, 2025

At various times throughout the conflict, international organizations including the UN have warned that parts of the Strip have stood on the brink of famine. Also, young children have died due to recent cold and winter conditions, amid lack of heating fuel or means.