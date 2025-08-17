Israel Bombs Power Plant Near Yemeni Capital After Houthi Ballistic Missile Launch

The Israeli navy launched strikes on a key power plant near Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, on Sunday. The Israeli military claimed the facility was being used by Houthi forces but did not provide evidence.

The assault comes in the wake of the latest Houthi ballistic missile attack which targeted Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport, but which was reportedly intercepted and caused no damage or casualties.

Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV said the new Israeli assault caused damage to generators at the Hezyaz power station and triggered a fire, which was soon after successfully contained.

The Israeli military (IDF) described the attack as a response to ongoing Houthi missile and drone launches on Israel, which have persisted in parallel to IDF expanded operations inside the Gaza Strip.

A Sunday statement said Israeli forces "struck... deep inside Yemen, targeting an energy infrastructure site that served the Houthi terrorist regime" in an area of Sanaa, with without naming the specific site. These "strikes were conducted in response to repeated attacks" by the Iran-allied Shia militant group.

Israel has off and on for months bombed various parts of Yemen’s infrastructure, including the critical port of Hodeidah and the country’s main international airport.

These Israeli operations in Yemen have stepped-up after last spring the US withdrew from active Red Sea operations. Trump essentially declared mission accomplished, announced ceasefire, and called the US Navy away from the very costly (in terms of missiles and bombs expended) and risky mission.

Currently, Houthi leadership has still vowed to attack alleged Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Foreign ships bound for Israeli ports have also been put on notice.

International shipping transit routes have long ago been forced to adjust, taking longer and costlier routes to avoid the Red Sea, and also to the financial detriment of Egypt and its Suez canal.

Neither Israel nor the Western allies have been able to do anything about this, and some observers have expressed awe that a group of largely poor Islamist militants in sandals have been able to inflict such punishment and an effective blockade on global shipping and Israeli and Western companies.

Israeli Chief of Staff: We will continue striking until Hamas is defeated, placing the issue of the hostages at the forefront of our priorities. — First Squawk (@FirstSquawk) August 17, 2025

And given that Israel is actually expanding offensive operations into southern Gaza once again, and against Gaza City, the Red Sea conflict won't wind down anytime soon. Ceasefire efforts based in Doha have clearly failed at this point.