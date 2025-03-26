Israel 'On The Brink Of Civil War' As Judicial Overhaul Bill Progresses

Several ultra-controversial issues have come to a head in Israel this week, sparking more huge protests outside the country's Knesset and in various locations.

Israel's Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz is warning alongside former Israeli army Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, and former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert that Israel is on the brink of civil war.

The mounting crisis was sparked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's dismissing Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. "It’s true that there are many security challenges from abroad, but Israel’s security is at risk because of the internal division," Gantz said at the start of the week.

There are moves to also dismiss Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara by Netanyahu after a 'no confidence' vote by the cabinet. This has outraged opposition parties and much of the population.

Alongside this, the deeply divisive judicial appointments bill will soon be voted on:

National Unity chair Benny Gantz met earlier today with Justice Minister Yariv Levin in a last-ditch attempt to convince him to abandon a highly controversial piece of legislation that will greatly increase political control over the judicial appointments process. The meeting was held ahead of the final two readings in the Knesset plenum needed for the legislation’s passage. During the meeting, Gantz told Levin that he would be making a “mistake” by bringing the legislation for final votes, Channel 12 reports, while Ynet says he warned Levin that Israel is on “the brink of a civil war.”

Gantz is pleading for Netanyahu to halt the legislation from progressing. "I’m appealing to you as someone who bears the responsibility of acting on behalf of all citizens of this country," he wrote to in a letter to the prime minister.

Thousands protest outside the Israeli Knesset ahead of a final voting on a law that would further politicize the selection of Supreme Court’ judges pic.twitter.com/Ip9WC6OtrF — Guy Elster גיא אלסטר (@guyelster) March 26, 2025

"Our society is wounded and bleeding, divided in a way we have not seen since October 6 [2023]," Gantz said. "Fifty-nine of our brothers and sisters are still captive in Gaza, and our soldiers, from all political factions, are fighting on multiple fronts."

As a reminder, Netanyahu and his allies say the plan will restore a balance between the judicial and executive branches and rein in what they see as an interventionist court with liberal sympathies. But critics say the constellation of laws will remove the checks and balances in Israel’s democratic system and concentrate power in the hands of the governing coalition.

Amid all of this, families of kidnap victims are still leading protests demanding that a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal with Hamas get back on track.

Protesters outside the Knesset set up a mock “Qatari embassy” featuring multiple people in white robes fanning themselves with money as Arabic music plays in the background. One demonstrator uses ropes to control the arms of a person wearing a Benjamin Netanyahu mask pic.twitter.com/qMhiGYfBsy — Sam Sokol (@SamuelSokol) March 26, 2025

But the Israeli military looks to escalate, with reports it is in the preparation stage for annexing parts of the Gaza Strip. The IDF is also staging war drills in the north, preparing for possibly more clashes with Hezbollah. If the judicial overhaul bill passes, demonstrations in the streets will likely explode to historic proportions.