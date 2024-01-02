Israel Conducts Large UAV Strike Against Beirut Suburb, Multiple Dead & Injured

There are breaking reports via Lebanese state media and AFP saying that Israel has conducted a strike against a Hamas office in a Beirut suburb.

Lebanese security sources have said a senior Palestinian official was killed in an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, which is also considered a Hezbollah stronghold. However, there is little that is verified at this point. According to breaking news wires:

DEPUTY HEAD OF HAMAS POLITBURO KILLED IN BEIRUT: MAYADEEN TV

Unconfirmed reports that a drone hit a car in Dahiyeh, the southern suburb of Beirut. #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/L0Y5Zck71n — Sharmine Narwani (@snarwani) January 2, 2024

Washington Post Beirut correspondent Sarah Dadouch has confirmed there was a large explosion in Beirut's Dahieh neighborhood, writing that "a Hezbollah spokesman told me a Palestinian official headquarters was targeted in Dahieh."

At statement in Lebanese state media further says it was an Israeli drone that targeted the Hamas office in Dahieh. Lebanese News Agency is reporting 4 dead and several wounded in the attack, as emergency personnel continue responding to the scene.

In prior major flare-ups in fighting between Palestinians and Israel, Israel's military has conducted such targeted operations on offices in Beirut, but this certainly will be seen as a major escalation by Hezbollah, which offers these Palestinian groups protection.

Seeing more indications from a few reliable sources on social media that the explosion tonight in Dahiyeh, a #Hezbollah stronghold, may have been targeting a Palestinian HVT. Lots of #Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanders frequent Beirut. pic.twitter.com/U2xNnYo8m7 — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) January 2, 2024

