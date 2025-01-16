Israel Delays Approving Hostage Deal, Accusing Hamas Of Reneging & Stoking 'Crisis'

An expected vote by Israel's security cabinet to approve the Gaza ceasefire deal has been delayed by several hours, followed by an accusation from the Prime Minister’s Office accusing Hamas of trying to thwart finalization of the deal at the last minute.

The hold-up could prove deeply awkward and embarrassing, given the signal from Israeli officials has been that it's all but a done deal, and on Wednesday the United States and Qatar were the first to pronounce an agreement had been reached, with Biden issuing formal congratulatory remarks.

Via GPO/TOI

"Hamas is reneging on the understandings and creating a last-minute crisis that is preventing an agreement," Netanyahu's office said. "The Israeli cabinet will not convene until the mediators notify Israel that Hamas has accepted all elements of the agreement."

President-elect Donald Trump has also praised the "epic" deal, describing in a Wednesday statement that it "only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies."

Israeli media says the government is still "holding off" on acceptance of the deal as of Thursday afternoon (local time). Times of Israel writes the following:

Israel was still holding off on Thursday afternoon from officially declaring that a ceasefire-hostage release deal announced a day earlier by mediators had been reached with Hamas, insisting that details remained to be finalized and that Hamas was throwing last-minute wrenches into the negotiations. Nevertheless, most Israeli officials indicated the agreement was all but a done deal, with the focus moving to the internal political battle playing out ahead of the expected cabinet and security cabinet votes, which were delayed by at least several hours.

It could be hardline holdouts in Netanyahu's security cabinet who are attempting to gain influence in their resistance to the agreement, which they have called a bad deal.

"Other reports in Israeli media suggested instead that the delay in convening the cabinet was due to attempts to gain the support of far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has threatened to quit the government along with National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir if the war is ended," Times of Israel continues.

The impending deal reportedly lays out an initial six week ceasefire phase which includes gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Central Gaza as well as the return of displaced Palestinians to North Gaza.

Of the some 100 hostages still held by Hamas, at least one-third are believed already deceased. Dozens were released upon an initial deal struck early in the conflict.

BREAKING: Heavy Israeli bombardment in Gaza after the announcement of a ceasefire deal has killed at least 32 people, medics reported.https://t.co/pS4xOmzuXg



📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/VjkL6jgtyV — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 16, 2025

Like with the first hostage exchange, dozens of Palestinian prisoners are expected to be released under this new agreement in return for each Israeli hostage. Meanwhile some sporadic bombings and fighting and Gaza have continued into Thursday.

But will the much celebrated deal collapse just as it reaches the finish line of Netanyahu's desk?