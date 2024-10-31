Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Possible Within 'Days': Lebanese PM

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has issued a surprisingly optimistic assessment of the possibility of peace in Lebanon. On Wednesday he said that a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah might be achieved in the coming days.

He cited a 'hopeful' conversation with US special envoy Amos Hochstein, related to a new Washington-backed ceasefire proposal. "We are doing our best… to have a ceasefire within the coming hours or days," PM Mikati told Lebanese broadcaster Al-Jadeed. He said he remains "cautiously optimistic."

Mikati explained he has reason to believe that a full ceasefire is possible and even realistic prior to the US election on November 5. On the other side, an Israeli official has told ABC News of "significant progress" toward a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Caretaker PM Najib Mikati, via Al Monitor

Two senior White House advisers have meanwhile arrived in Israel Thursday as part of an effort to finalize and close the deal. Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk are said to be going into it with the belief that Hezbollah has so many blows, especially the death of its longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah, that it is looking to disassociate itself from Hamas and the Gaza war.

According to Axios: "A deal that would end the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah could be achieved within a few weeks, Israeli and U.S. officials said." The same report has listed out the following simultaneous diplomatic engagements of the US in the region:

Israeli officials said Biden adviser Amos Hochstein was waiting for Israeli leaders to decide about whether to move forward with the deal before he traveled to Israel.

The fact that he and Biden adviser Brett McGurk are coming suggest Netanyahu is in favor of pursuing the deal, they said.

CIA director Bill Burns will be in Cairo on Thursday "to engage with Egyptian counterparts on bilateral matters as well as the process to secure the release of hostages," the official said.

"CENTCOM Commander Gen. Erik Kurilla is traveling to the region to discuss regional defense and will visit Israel to engage with counterparts and U.S. personnel."

Israeli media has said that contents of the US-proposed deal have leaked online, citing Kan public broadcaster.

"The ceasefire proposal begins with a 60-day implementation period, during which time the Lebanese army will deploy along the border and confiscate Hezbollah arms in southern Lebanon," Times of Israel says of the documents.

"The IDF will be required to pull all troops from Lebanon within seven days of the end of hostilities, and will be replaced by the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF)," it adds. UN peacekeeping troops will reportedly facilitate the transition, and some 10,000 Lebanese national army troops. According to more:

At the end of the 60-day implementation period, Israel and Lebanon will hold indirect negotiations via the US on fully implementing Resolution 1701 and resolving border disputes. A new International Monitoring and Enforcement Mechanism (IMEM) will be created, with the US serving as chair and with the participation of Italy, France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, UNIFIL and regional countries.

⚡️Israeli enemy warplanes strike Al-Hawsh area in Tyre city pic.twitter.com/BcAuJBIhT6 — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) October 31, 2024

But in the meantime Israel's airstrikes on positions in the south, Beirut, and even in the northeast have continued. They've even expanded, with the Bekaa Valley getting pounded, and Tyre getting hit again on Thursday.

But the same day Israeli is reporting that at least six civilians have been killed by Hezbollah rocket attacks on the north, including some foreign workers in the city of Metula. An Israeli woman has also been killed in Haifa Bay.