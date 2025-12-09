Israel Launches New Wave Of Huge Airstrikes On Lebanon

Israel's military has confirmed it carried out new waves of air attacks in southern Lebanon that damaged several homes and buildings, which the IDF said primarily targeted Hezbollah training camps.

The largescale attacks occurred despite what's supposed to be a agreed upon truce in effect going all the way back to November 2024. Prior to that, Hezbollah had been engaged in daily exchanges of rocket and drone fire, in a war which kicked off in tandem with the Gaza war.

via Associated Press

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported late Monday that new strikes hit Mount Safi, the town of Jbaa, the Zefta Valley, and the area between Azza and Rumin Arki, and cited that "several waves" were launched, but there appeared no initial reports of casualties.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel is vowing to essentially finish off Hezbollah after already having largely decimated its leadership in 2024. The IDF announced that "military structures and a launch site belonging to Hezbollah, used to advance terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel, were also struck."

"The targets that were struck, and the military training conducted in preparation for attacks against the State of Israel, constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and a threat to the State of Israel," the statement added.

Significantly, the aerial assault reached some 20-30 km north of the Israel's border, as described by Israeli Army Radio.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has said these operations are "likely" to continue and that Israel will not stop until 'terror infrastructure' is destroyed and dismantled. Israeli citizens of far northern settlements and communities have only recently been able to safely resettle in their homes.

"We are enforcing in Lebanon, without compromise, against any Hezbollah armament and any violation of the ceasefire," Smotrich said.

"It is likely that we will soon need to return and operate there to preserve the gains achieved against Hezbollah," added the minister.

Israel’s military has carried out a wave of air strikes in southern Lebanon, damaging several homes, according to Lebanese state media. Israel says it targeted around 13 Hezbollah-linked sites. pic.twitter.com/gd8xR6TjuE — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 9, 2025

"We will not allow Hezbollah to remain. Residents of the north deserve to live in complete security in their communities," he described. "There will no longer be a situation in which towns are the front line and the IDF is behind them. The IDF will be the front protecting the communities, and the communities will be behind it."

Washington has also lately been pressuring the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah; however, the Shia militant group is actually far better armed than the Lebanese Army. Ironically it has been the United States which has kept Lebanon's military intentionally weak, on fears that any heavy armaments could be used against Israel.