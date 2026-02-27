Israel Launches Wave Of Strikes On Lebanon In Precursor To Potential Iran War

Some analysts fear Israel is testing out a precursor for another multi-front war as the US appears poised to attack Iran. Technically a ceasefire has been in effect in southern Lebanon, but the IDF military has been testing - or more like blowing straight past - these truce barriers.

The Israeli Army carried out at least eight airstrikes in eastern Lebanon on Thursday, focusing on the Baalbek area. Multiple buildings were hit, with casualty figures not initially confirmed.

Lebanon's Health Ministry at one point specified that a "16-year-old Syrian boy was killed," according to the National News Agency. There were reports of dozens more wounded and injured.

The deceased was identified as Hussein Mohsen al-Khalaf, who died in a strike on Kfar Dan near Baalbek, L'Orient also reported.

The IDF claimed the targets belonged to Hezbollah's "elite Radwan Force" and were used for weapons storage and training. But as has been the pattern with these types of sporadic brief attacks, it provided no evidence for the claim.

Israel further said the sites violated the "ceasefire understandings" and posed a threat to Israel, after widespread allegations the fresh attacks constitute a severe breach the ceasefire in force between the two countries.

However, Middle East media reports have cited more than 1,000 strikes inside Lebanon by Israeli forces, killing hundreds, since the ceasefire took effect.

Israel has intensified attacks in recent weeks, citing the prospect of a US-Iran war. Israeli officials have warned Lebanon that civilian sites will be targeted if Hezbollah joins such a conflict. Hezbollah has long been a main proxy arm of Tehran's, but also acts in its own interests as a guarantor of Lebanon's Shia population.

So these deadly new assaults do appear to represent a kind of pre-Iran war anti-Hezbollah action. Israel has already over the past two years decimated Hezbollah's top leadership, and could now be looking for an excuse to finish the job.

All eyes on Iran: Pentagon build-up is the biggest in the region since the 2003 US invasion of Iraq...

Evacuation from Qatar

Evacuation from Iraq

Withdrawal from Syria

Evacuation of the 5th fleet from Bahrain



That's a bigger sign of war than an aircraft carrier https://t.co/HfvWhCGRGs — Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) February 27, 2026

There's been no evidence that Hezbollah has fired a single rocket at Israel since the ceasefire began in November 2024, however. The group is very well-armed, but has been on a back foot, also after the West-Gulf axis successfully accomplished regime change in Syria.